Salisbury, NC

IL man arrested in drug investigation

carolinagatewayonline.com
 4 days ago

An Indian Land man was recently arrested as part of a months-long investigation by North Carolina law enforcement. The N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement arrested Shivam Rajeshbhai Patel, 30, on Tuesday, June 28, for...

www.carolinagatewayonline.com

abccolumbia.com

Former Chesterfield Co. sheriff sentenced

Chesterfield Co., S.C. (AP)–A former Chester County sheriff convicted of abuse power and other charges was sentenced Monday to nearly 4 years in prison. WSOC-TV reports that in April 2021, Alex Underwood was also convicted of stealing money from government programs, unlawfully arresting a man, and of wire fraud. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Underwood after he jailed a man for three days for no reason after the man recorded the aftermath of a police chase and wreck that happened near his home. Underwood created a false police report that said the man stepped out of his yard into the public roadway and cursed at police, according to indictments. A judge sentenced Underwood to 46 months in federal prison.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Double Shooting Under Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police responded to a possible double shooting early Tuesday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a car crash near Barr Street and Wylie Street. Police were informed by the driver that he was taking a gunshot victim to MUSC-Lancaster. The gunshot victim says he...
LANCASTER, SC
alamancenews.com

Police apprehend suspect in one Burlington shooting

A man wanted for a recent shooting in Burlington has reportedly been captured in High Point after a multi-agency manhunt. Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick was ultimately taken into custody last Wednesday for a non-fatal shooting that occurred along Maple Avenue on the evening of Sunday, July 3. According to Burlington’s...
BURLINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

22-year-old ran over officer in stolen vehicle: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old has been charged after running over a Charlotte police officer in a stolen vehicle last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, to an auto business on Red Rook Drive. A...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Driver facing marijuana, other charges after fatally striking pedestrian: PD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing impairment charges after fatally striking a woman who was walking in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 p.m. on Friday near 8500 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. 24-year-old Lizeth Quiroz-Nunez was found lying in the roadway suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 sentenced for armed convenience store robbery on N. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been sentenced for an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Uptown two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 29-year-old Charlotte resident Rodrick Tillman was sentenced to more than nine years and 24-year-old Charlotte resident Brandon […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former Chester sheriff sentenced to federal prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been sentenced for stealing money from government programs. On Monday, Underwood appeared in federal court and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay around $30,000 in restitution. Underwood was convicted last year...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

U.S. marshals arrest man wanted in North Carolina double homicide

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect in a double homicide in Kannapolis was captured Saturday by U.S. marshals in Lexington, North Carolina. Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 49, was found inside a home and arrested without incident, authorities said. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LEXINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Runaway Teen Located

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing on Friday. Authorities say 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis of Stanley, N.C. was last seen at his home on June Dellinger Road on July 7th. Lewis’ mother told...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies investigating after person shot in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot early Sunday morning. According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, deputies were called to Perth Road in Troutman for a kidnapping on Sunday just before 4:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they saw two women and a man standing in the parking lot near the walkway leading to the pier.
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted on murder charges, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in last year's killings of his wife and son, NBC News reported Tuesday. A possible indictment is the latest twist in the sprawling scandal that's engulfed Murdaugh's legal dynasty.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person shot at Renaissance Shops in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone was shot at a shopping plaza on Phillips Avenue Monday night. 911 communications said a call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. about an assault near the Family Dollar at the Renaissance Shops. Multiple police cars were at the scene. WFMY News 2 crews saw an SUV with shattered windows and several bullet holes.
GREENSBORO, NC

