Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Michigan is one of the best states in the country for golf, with hundreds of golf courses spread throughout the state. If you’re looking to get out of a meeting or leave work early to hit the links, here are several different courses throughout metro Detroit where you can sneak away and play golf.
DETROIT, MI (July 12, 2022) – Today, TIME revealed that Detroit, MI was selected in the third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places. The list highlights 50 extraordinary travel destinations worldwide, and the story of Detroit’s resilient people, along with a rich heritage of design, innovation, and diversity, ensured that it was part of this prestigious cohort.
DETROIT, MI (July 11, 2022) – In another sign of metro Detroit’s robust economic recovery over the past two years, a premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, will hold its signature event in the city. The 2022 North American Extravaganza will take place in Detroit July 15-17 and is expected to draw up to 25,000 of the company’s independent distributors to Ford Field and Huntington Place. The conference will focus on training and education and is open to all North America Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributors.
Detroit will host the Navy Week program July 11-18 bringing Sailors to the Motor City for a week of events leading up to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, performance at the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow. Detroit Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the...
