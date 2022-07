Chris Rock, 57, and Lake Bell, 43, further fueled romance rumors with their latest overseas trip! The comedian and actress were photographed showing off PDA by holding hands in the town of Trogir in Croatia on July 12, and looked like they were having a great time. They took time enjoying the sights as they took a stroll on a boardwalk at the epic location and were dressed in casually stylish outfits.

