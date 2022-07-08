Marcus Traxler

The St. Cloud Rox completed a weekend sweep of Rochester, while the Twins dropped game two to the Rangers on Saturday. - The Rox put away a 6-3 win over Rochester late in the game Saturday. After taking an early 3-0 lead, St. Cloud gave up a few runs to the Honkers through the middle innings to leave it tied at 3-3. Then in the top of the eighth, the Rox ran in three to lock up the win. John Nett led St. Cloud with two runs on the day. The Rox improve to 29-8 overall and 4-0 in the second half. They will travel to Duluth (21-16) Sunday to kick off another two-game series. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later led the Detroit Lions as interim coach, died Monday. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990 and was 44-13-3 over five seasons. “Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character,” Lloyd Carr, who succeeded Moeller as Michigan’s coach, said in a statement. “I admired him, I respected him and I loved him.”
