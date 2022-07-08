Marcus Traxler

The St. Cloud Rox completed a weekend sweep of Rochester, while the Twins dropped game two to the Rangers on Saturday. - The Rox put away a 6-3 win over Rochester late in the game Saturday. After taking an early 3-0 lead, St. Cloud gave up a few runs to the Honkers through the middle innings to leave it tied at 3-3. Then in the top of the eighth, the Rox ran in three to lock up the win. John Nett led St. Cloud with two runs on the day. The Rox improve to 29-8 overall and 4-0 in the second half. They will travel to Duluth (21-16) Sunday to kick off another two-game series. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO