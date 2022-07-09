6 injured after stolen vehicle crashes into restaurant patio in Old Town

5 injured in hit-and-run crash at Near North Side restaurant 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – Six people are injured after a vehicle jumped a curb and crashed into a restaurant patio on the city's Near North Side Friday night.

Police said the driver of a silver Lexus was traveling southbound, in the 1200 block of North Wells Street in Old Town around 10:30 p.m., and attempted to pass a white Toyota Prius headed in the same direction.

While attempting to drive around, the driver of the Lexus clipped the front end of the Prius, lost control, and jumped the curb before striking multiple people who were dining at an outside patio, police said.

Five of the injured, two men and three women, were taken to area hospitals in good to fair condition.

The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused EMS on scene.

Fire officials say the Lexus was stolen and the driver fled the scene on foot once the vehicle came to a complete stop.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.