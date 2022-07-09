ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 injured after stolen vehicle crashes into restaurant patio in Old Town

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

5 injured in hit-and-run crash at Near North Side restaurant 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – Six people are injured after a vehicle jumped a curb and crashed into a restaurant patio on the city's Near North Side Friday night.

Police said the driver of a silver Lexus was traveling southbound, in the 1200 block of North Wells Street in Old Town around 10:30 p.m., and attempted to pass a white Toyota Prius headed in the same direction.

While attempting to drive around, the driver of the Lexus clipped the front end of the Prius, lost control, and jumped the curb before striking multiple people who were dining at an outside patio, police said.

Five of the injured, two men and three women, were taken to area hospitals in good to fair condition.

The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused EMS on scene.

Fire officials say the Lexus was stolen and the driver fled the scene on foot once the vehicle came to a complete stop.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

TotalPackage
2d ago

Hopefully the victims will make a full speedy recovery without any complications and Hopefully all the victims family and friends and loved ones can find the strength to get through this

Phillip D. Crider
2d ago

need to send in the national guard in Chicago and get crime under control obviously the mayor and the governor aren't taking their responsibilities where they should time to bring out the big guns

Stan Paus
2d ago

I wish to hell I could say what I’m really thinking. But the post would be deleted and I would be banned. So much for the free speech of my race

