JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Gov. Tom Wolf has officially signed into law legislation to further protect police dogs in the line of duty. House Bill 940, nicknamed Titan's Law, was introduced by State Representative Jim Rigby following the death of a Johnstown K9 officer in November of 2020. Police say K9 Officer Titan died after falling down an elevator shaft while responding to a burglary at an abandoned building in the Woodvale section of the city. The new law expands the penalties for incidents when a police animal is injured or killed by individuals committing felonies. 6 News spoke with Titan's handler last week about the importance of this bill being signed into law.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO