ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK defense minister rules himself out of leadership race

By SYLVIA HUI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBjyR_0ga4aMZM00

A British Cabinet minister tipped to be a frontrunner in the Conservative Party's leadership race ruled himself out of the contest Saturday.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace said after “careful consideration” and discussion with colleagues and family, he will not be running to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and the country's next prime minister.

Wallace was seen by some as the favorite choice among Conservative party members in what's shaping up to be a wide open leadership race following Johnson's resignation announcement on Thursday.

Johnson quit as party leader after months of insisting he would stay in the job despite mounting ethics scandals. He said he would stay on as prime minister until the party chooses his successor.

Newly-appointed Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi launched his campaign to become Tory leader Saturday, pledging to lower taxes and boost defense spending.

Zahawi's announcement came a day after former chancellor Rishi Sunak, the best-known of the leadership contenders and regarded as the bookmakers' favorite to win, launched his bid. Sunak resigned on Tuesday, kicking off a mass exodus of government officials that toppled Johnson.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Attorney General Suella Braverman, lawmaker Tom Tugendhat and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch have also thrown their hat into the ring, and more announcements are expected over the coming days.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt are widely expected to run, as are former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

Wallace said his decision wasn't “an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe."

Conservative party officials on Monday are expected to set out the timetable for a leadership contest, with the aim of having a winner by the end of the summer. The two-step process involves Tory lawmakers voting to reduce the field of candidates to two, who will then go to a ballot of all party members — about 180,000 people.

The winner of the vote will become both the leader of the Conservative party and Britain's next prime minister, without the need for a national election.

Johnson's resignation marked the end of three tumultuous years that saw the divisive leader fend off numerous scandals and a Conservative leadership challenge. For months, he managed to cling on to power despite allegations that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament about government office parties that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

But his handling of allegations about a senior politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct proved the last straw for many Conservatives, who this week openly revolted and forced him out of office.

Johnson remains in office to head a caretaker administration, but many Conservatives don't want a lame-duck leader — especially amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis triggered by soaring food and energy prices.

___

Follow all AP stories on British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: All the MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay as caretaker PM, John Major tells 1922 Committee

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay at No 10 as a caretaker prime minister over the summer, Sir John Major has said.In an extraordinary intervention, the former Conservative PM has written to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to suggest it would be “unwise” and “unsustainable” for him to stay on for up to three months.In his letter to Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#British Politics#Corruption#Uk#Cabinet#The Conservative Party#Defense#Treasury#Tory
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Successor Could Be 'Even Worse' for West: Giles

Russian President Vladimir Putin's successor could be just as or more dangerous than he's been, according to one expert on the country and its politics. Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine—and its effects on Russia's status on the world stage—rumors have swirled about Putin's health. That, along with speculation over his possible ouster by other Russian officials, has many discussing the prospect of his successor.
POLITICS
Fox News

Putin warns US for punishing Russia

Jul. 7, 2022 - 01:46 - Fox correspondent Nate Foy discusses state sponsor of terrorism declaration on Russia and the millions fleeing into Ukraine borders on ‘Special Report W/ Bret Baier.’
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
Reuters

China warns top U.S. general off 'arbitrary provocations'

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - A senior Chinese military officer warned his U.S. counterpart on Thursday that any "arbitrary provocations" would be met with a "firm counterstrike" by China, but added that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and controls risks.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zahawi warns Tories they should ‘never be in same place’ as Alastair Campbell

Nadhim Zahawi has warned Tory MPs they should never “be in the same place” as Alastair Campbell.The newly appointed chancellor has accused Tony Blair’s former director of communications of “egging on” Conservatives to turn on each other.“Wherever Alastair Campbell is, no Conservative should ever be in the same place,” Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast, following the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.He also refused to comment on challenging for the Tory leadership, should the “vacancy” become available.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nadhim Zahawi says ‘sometimes walking away gives respite’ after replacing Rishi Sunak‘There is no vacancy’: Zahawi insists he does not want to be prime ministerAlastair Campbell clashes with Kay Burley after she describes Johnson as ‘successful’
WORLD
Newsweek

Belarus Gives Russia Control of Airfield Less Than 20 Miles From Ukraine

A top Ukrainian official has stated that Belarus has given "full control" of the Zyabrovka airfield near the Ukraine-Belarus border to Russia, materializing previous fears that a growing number of Belarusian assets are intensifying war-time pressures. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operative Department of the General Staff of...
MILITARY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister. “Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership. They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.The prime minister has since stepped...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to resign after dramatic No 10 confrontation with cabinet ministers

Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove after a dramatic confrontation in Downing Street with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept that the game is up and resign.The prime minister told the delegation he plans to “fight on” despite an extraordinary collapse in support that included more than 40 resignations.Mr Johnson told ministers he was staying put, The Independent was told by a senior No 10 source, as allies made clear he would remain in place until he is forced out by another confidence vote.His refusal to resign led to Welsh secretary Simon Hart quitting cabinet hours later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy