In the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the focus has shifted to states on the verge of eliminating the right to abortion immediately due to “trigger laws. These laws were designed to automatically ban the practice once Roe v. Wade was overturned. In Louisiana, however, the three remaining abortion clinics have successfully filed a temporary restraining order the stoppage the trigger laws. Pro-choice Louisiana Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry spoke with Cheddar's Megan Pratz about what the looming ban means for the future of women's healthcare in a state where there are approximately 10,000 abortions per year. Rep. Landry also touched on a recently-scrapped bill that would have considered the practice of an abortion a homicide.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO