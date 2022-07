SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — For the latest on the crisis at the southern border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for an exclusive interview with WOAI. Abbott, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, authorized local law enforcement across the state to apprehend and transport migrants back to the U.S.-Mexico border. Abbott's order has seized the enforcement powers of federal agents. The order has pushed legal boundaries, escalating efforts to curb the rising number of illegal crossings.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO