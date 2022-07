HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new invasive species known as the Asian longhorned tick has been found on a cattle farm in York County, South Carolina. According to the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), they were first identified back in 2020 and they’ve now been found in Lancaster and Pickens County here in South Carolina.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO