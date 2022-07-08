ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

East TN charter school and Hillsdale College cut ties after college president's comments toward teachers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee charter school has cut ties with a private Michigan college it was affiliated with after the college's president received backlash over comments and insults he made about public education and teachers. Ivy Academy's Skillern Elementary, a charter school in Hamilton County, said...

Local News for Monday, July 11th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Department of Education has released summary data of TCAP results from the 2021-2022 school year. While this is not final data, pending business rules and any appeals, the data provided should be close to the final data that will be released.
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Calls on Lee to Cut Ties with Hillsdale College

Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.
Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
Scenic City Angel: Investing In Grassroots Leaders For Emerging Communities

Scenic City Angel (SCA) is a nonprofit initiative that is fiscally sponsored by Mark Making whose primary purpose is to address inner city “gap” issues; e.g., creating projects that offer opportunities to young people that promote a future for a better life and a more opportunity and economic equality, such as a summer camp that teaches hands-on construction skills to middle school students in Alton Park.
Rallies taking place in North Georgia supporting and opposing abortion

GEORGIA (WDEF)- In Ringgold, dozens showed up, outside the Catoosa County Courthouse building, to praise Roe vs Wade Being overturned by the Supreme Court. “We’re still waiting for the Attorney General to act here in Georgia, to enforce the heartbeat bill. It has not been enforced for the last, almost, 4 years. But we’re asking Republicans to actually put something in stronger, which actually goes to the heart of the issue. Actually, protect the pre-born from the moment of conception because we believe every life should be protected,” said Nathaniel Darnell, NFRA National Director for GA.
More To The Story with Staley: 60 years of marriage

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’re up on Signal Mountain. In front of the town’s fire department. Sandra and Stacey Seals are flipping through some old pictures. Actually, a lifetime of photos. Six decades to be exact. Because you see, a little over a month ago, Sandra and Stacey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. 60th. Not many couples can say that.
Cohutta suspect caught in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A wanted suspect from north Georgia was captured in Collegedale over the weekend. Jeremy Ryan Gladden fled from police in Cohutta, Georgia in June. In addition to those charges in Georgia, he faces new ones in Hamilton County after another chase in Collegedale:. Failure to...
Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
More To The Story: Back To School Bash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s “Summer Camp” time for the local non-profit “Reach One Teach One.” Third annual. Kids gathering at Calvary Church on Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Learning some of the basic skills they’ll need to go through life. Reggie Yearby is...
Mayor Kelly announces American Rescue Plan spending

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly has announced how he wants to spend federal American Rescue Plan funds. Chattanooga is getting $30 million. Mayor Kelly wants to use it to invest in 36 local initiatives that he ways should spur economic growth and close gaps in public health and education.
Crash on I-40 E in Roane County causes major congestion

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash near Rockwood in Roane County caused several miles of backups Monday afternoon. The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-40 East at mile marker 342 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. As a result, the eastbound right lane and right shoulder were blocked.
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Throughout The Chattanooga Region

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 45.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.31/g higher than a year ago. The national...
Municipal Court Docket for July 12

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 12. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Tarek Baker – Theft of Property (2), Revoked DL, No Insurance, Registration Violation, Speeding, Possession Heroin/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl, Possession Klonopin/Resale. Jasmine Bell...
Woman Dies Weeks After Brainerd Tunnel Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A gun battle between two moving vehicles on Brainerd Road in the Brainerd Tunnels left an innocent driver nearby with critical injuries in June, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD has announced on social media the women has died and there have been no arrests made. The investigation...
175 Hidden Oaks Trail NE, Cleveland, Bradley County, TN, 37312

This stunning home is just waiting for your family to call it HOME. There is plenty of room for everyone here with double primary suites, 1 on the main level and 1 on the second level & the fully unfinished basement where the possibilities are endless. When you walk through the front door you are immediately welcome by the tall ceilings, staircase, tons of natural light & hardwood flooring. Let's go to the left, where you will find the formal dining room, that could easily be a den/tv room with a beautiful brick fireplace tucked in the corner, through the hall you'll also find the kitchen with open shelving, butcher block counter top, pantry & minifridge-which makes the PERFECT location for a stunning display of those collections of family heirlooms along side a coffee bar & easy access for the kids to have their drinks at their level; throughout the kitchen there are stainless appliances, subway tiles backsplash, hardwood floors, navy cabinets that pair with the beautiful stone counter tops to finish off this open kitchen to a "T". Once you pass through the kitchen you will find the large living room/den that has enough room for that large sectional as well as a spot for family game night! You can venture onto the screened in back porch from the living room, where you can relax while the dogs/kids run and play in the large-fenced backyard or you can go out onto the deck to catch some vitamin D. Once you come back inside & leave the living room you will find the oversized primary bedroom & en suite complete with double vanities. To finish off the main floor there is a 1/2 bath and laundry room just off of the garage as well as a coat closet in the foyer. Now, lets take off up the stairs to where you will find 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, storage area & the second primary bedroom with en suite. Don't forget the basement, it is completely unfinished with walkout door to the lower driveway.
