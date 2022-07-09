ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legion baseball: Post 39 holds off Kinston, finishes series sweep

By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
KINSTON — Pitt County Post 39 overcame an early-game deficit before hanging on late to secure an 8-7 win over Kinston Post 43 in Game 2 of the Area 1 East semifinals Friday night.

With the win, Pitt County finished off a two-game sweep of Post 43 to advance to the championship series.

Kinston jumped out to an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, before post 39 evened the score with a run in the third inning.

After the away side took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth, Post 43 responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-3 lead after four.

A three-run fifth inning then gave Pitt County the lead for good, as it tacked on a pair of crucial insurance runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-4 advantage into the final half innings.

Post 43 battled back in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs to bring the final score to 8-7.

Post 39 will now take on the winner of a series between Wayne County and Plymouth in the Area 1 East championship series.

The best-of-5 series will begin Monday, as top-seeded post 39 will have home field advantage and start the series at home.

