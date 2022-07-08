Steele County Historical Extravaganza Sunday in Owatonna

You know those lawn chairs you put in storage for the winter? It's time to get those out because summer is just around the corner and you are going to need to bring one for the free summer concerts happening in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, I said FREE! For the last 30 years, the Down by the Riverside concerts has been bringing free music for everyone in the area to enjoy and they just announced the lineup for 2022!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO