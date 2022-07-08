Steele County Historical Extravaganza Sunday in Owatonna

Today, United Way of Steele County announced it has teamed up with Bright by Text, a national parent texting program, to put expert tips, games, and child development information directly into the hands of parents and caregivers. United Way of Steele County’s President, Annette Duncan, is proud that they can offer a unique resource like Bright by Text as children are learning from home and families can’t access the services they need. The texting service includes topics like "brain development, games, and activities, health and wellness, STEM, safety, and more. Bright by Text partners with experts like PBS, Vroom, Sesame Street, CDC, and others to develop content for families with children aged prenatal to age eight."
