Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Nadya E. Seal Faith, Conservation & Science Associate, Santa Barbara Zoo. Conversation is a top priority for the Santa Barbara Zoo as part of their mission: “preservation, conservation, and enhancement of the natural world and its living treasures through education, research, and recreation.” As Conservation & Science Associate, Nadya connects the Santa Barbara Zoo to local programs in providing expertise for conserving California’s rich and unique biodiversity. For example, Santa Barbara Zoo works with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on conserving the Southern California condor population, National Park Service for the red-legged frog and US Forest Service for the arroyo toad.
Comments / 0