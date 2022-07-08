ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Cover picture for the articlePeaceful, colorful and historic, the Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden is a locals’ favorite. Occupying a city block, the gardens feature a collection of more than 70 tree and plant species. The park is a popular spot for weddings and events as well as school field trips. THINGS...

KEYT

Rotary Club’s Dolphin Dive makes a splash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Dolphin Dive Festival made a splash in Santa Barbara on Saturday. It was intended to be an annual event until COVID happened. The third festival took place in Chase Palm Park. People bought or adopted rubber dolphins for $10 and let their kids decorate...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Surf’s Up, Art’s Up in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

The surf’s up and so is the art. My Pet Ram presents the surf-themed pop-up Double Up at (where else?), the former Funk Zone site of the Surfing Museum. Named for the surf term “double up,” which refers to when two swells merge together to form a single unpredictable wave, the exhibition — done in two parts, or “waves,” of painting, sculpture, and photography being switched up after a month-long show — is curated by Marcello Ricci, former executive director of the Arts Fund.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara’s nearly century long tradition, Fiesta, continued Saturday morning with the Old Spanish Days costume sale. “ (The sale) is a way of many of our dancers to clean up their closet and pass those beautiful costumes on to those members of our community who want to participate in Fiesta,” says The post Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center Hosts 26th Annual Mental Health Arts Festival

The enduring connection between art and mental health has served as inspiration for some of our most treasured artists (Vincent van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Louis Wain) and the artistic gifts of local creators with mental health disorders will once again be on display at the Mental Wellness Center’s (MWC) 26th annual Mental Health Arts Festival. Celebrating a return to in-person events after a two-year hiatus, the event will follow a similar format to past years, displaying the work of local artists in an array of different mediums, including paintings, drawings, jewelry, poetry, sculpture, and arts and crafts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Unique Opportunity TOMORROW at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The public has a unique opportunity tomorrow, July 9, to see the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove up close and personal with City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thompson. Thank you to the more than 50 people that came to the same event yesterday evening, July 7. George is looking forward to showing more community members the enhancements planned for this treasured Goleta location including a short walking tour. If you missed yesterday’s event, don’t worry, you can join us TOMORROW, Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. To attend, meet us at the trailhead at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

K9 Trail Rescue on Mission Ridge Fire Road

Source: Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue (SBCSAR) Meet Ryder, a happy-go-lucky pup that ran into some difficulty [this week] sustaining a rear leg injury while trailing running with his owner. SBCSAR responded with a small team and a vehicle up the Mission Ridge fire road when it was determined that Ryder would be much more comfortable driven down than hiked or carried. Ryder, Gracie and their human companion were driven down to the trailhead where a team member who also is a veterinarian met them and was able to provide a more thorough evaluation of Ryder’s injury and recommendations to be seen by his primary veterinarian for follow up.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Crash closes portion of Storke Road in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A portion of Storke Road was closed Monday evening following a two car crash. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said northbound Storke was closed between Santa Felicia Drive and Marketplace Drive. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road, near the...
GOLETA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

HERB BENHAM: Surf's up for my memory games

What was it? For the life of me, I couldn’t remember the name of the surfing spot in Ventura I’d been going to for years. I’ve been there 50 times, driven by another 50. I knew the gentle sweep of its graceful horseshoe-shaped bay. I understood where to position myself in order to avoid the rocks, and catch my share, and only my share, of the glorious rights in which this break specializes.
VENTURA, CA
loveexploring.com

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: North Matilija Creek Meanders Inside the Magnificent Matilija Wilderness

Santa Barbara residents can easily drive to five federal “wilderness” areas embedded within the 1.9 million acres of scenic Los Padres National Forest (780 square miles). Even the names roll trippingly off the tongue (or keyboard): Dick Smith, Sespe, Chumash, Matilija and the crown jewel San Rafael Wilderness. The smallest of the five, the chaparral-clad dusty Matilija Wilderness’s 29,000 acres, include Matilija Creek, North Matilija Creek and various intermittent waterfalls whenever these and other tributaries flow.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
tvsb.tv

805 Focus: Santa Barbara Zoo 🦅🦁🐸🐘

Nadya E. Seal Faith, Conservation & Science Associate, Santa Barbara Zoo. Conversation is a top priority for the Santa Barbara Zoo as part of their mission: “preservation, conservation, and enhancement of the natural world and its living treasures through education, research, and recreation.” As Conservation & Science Associate, Nadya connects the Santa Barbara Zoo to local programs in providing expertise for conserving California’s rich and unique biodiversity. For example, Santa Barbara Zoo works with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on conserving the Southern California condor population, National Park Service for the red-legged frog and US Forest Service for the arroyo toad.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Discovery Channel's Shark Week blimp, #WestShark, visits Santa Maria

Some may have noticed what looked like a large, inflated shark hovering overhead in Santa Maria on Friday. Credit the Discovery Channel, which is promoting Shark Week this month by sending the blimp up and down the West Coast. In honor of the annual aquatic predator-themed week of television programming,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
GOLETA, CA

