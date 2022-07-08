Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Source: Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue (SBCSAR) Meet Ryder, a happy-go-lucky pup that ran into some difficulty [this week] sustaining a rear leg injury while trailing running with his owner. SBCSAR responded with a small team and a vehicle up the Mission Ridge fire road when it was determined that Ryder would be much more comfortable driven down than hiked or carried. Ryder, Gracie and their human companion were driven down to the trailhead where a team member who also is a veterinarian met them and was able to provide a more thorough evaluation of Ryder’s injury and recommendations to be seen by his primary veterinarian for follow up.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO