SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO