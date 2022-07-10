ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Afternoon storms may bring hail to parts of Central Florida on Saturday

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wnt5B_0ga2rRGs00

Video: Afternoon storms may bring hail to parts of Central Florida on Saturday Afternoon storms on Saturday may be hail to parts of Central Florida. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is going to be hot in Central Florida on Saturday.

5 p.m. Update:

Saturday afternoon rain was only spotty and the temperatures were hot!

Daytona Beach hit a record high at 97 degrees

Showers and storms are still anticipated as we head into Saturday night.

By mid-afternoon, a few locations had already received rain, but the highest chance, roughly 50%, will develop for the late afternoon and evening, between 6-9 p.m.

Showers will quiet down again overnight, however, more passing showers will develop through Sunday afternoon.

Most of the rain on Sunday should be much earlier in the day and temperatures could reach mid-90s.

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s, with heat index values ranging from 102-107 degrees Saturday afternoon.

In the afternoon, seasonal storms return to the forecast.

We will have a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Some storms could produce 1-2 inches of rainfall.

The tropics remain quiet.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

