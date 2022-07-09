ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trump rules out endorsing Hartzler in GOP primary in Missouri

By Nick Sloan
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Former President Donald Trump has not made an endorsement yet in the Republican Party’s primary in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Missouri. But he did rule out endorsing...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
Los Angeles Times

Liz Cheney is ‘riding for the brand’ in D.C. But back in Wyoming, the brand may be Trump

CASPER, Wyo. — Before she voted to impeach President Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney could depend on votes from Jon Nicolaysen. His family is ingrained into the DNA of Wyoming. P.C. Nicolaysen arrived around 1880, when the land was still a territory. He founded Cole Creek Sheep Co. in 1906 and passed it down to his son, who passed it down to Jon, who years ago told his father he was thinking of taking a job at Merrill Lynch in New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Missouri Attorney General#Democrats#News Media#Gop#The Republican Party#U S Senate#Truth Social#Rinos
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part three: The turn

Back in September I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why?. As a refresher, in Texas Hold ‘Em, two cards are dealt face down to each player, while five “community cards” are dealt face up in three stages — a group of three cards (“the flop”), then a single card (“the turn”) and a final card (“the river”). Players bet at each stage, and the best five-card poker hand from any combination of a player’s hole cards and the community cards wins.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Dems Hope Greitens’ ‘Twistedness’ Makes Him Vulnerable

Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign is racking up more backlash by the day. His once allies are turning on him—with some calling on the former Republican governor to drop out. And Democrats in the state are practically salivating at the thought of a former governor who resigned in disgrace being their competition this fall.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

AP Exclusive: Venezuela jails 3 Americans amid US outreach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation. Two of the men — a lawyer from California and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government freed two other Americans. Venezuelan security forces arrested lawyer Eyvin Hernandez, 44, and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore, 52, in separate incidents in the western state of Tachira, according to a person familiar with investigations into the arrests. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the cases publicly. Hernandez is from Los Angeles; Kenemore is from the Dallas area, but had lived in Colombia since 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy