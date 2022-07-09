Trump rules out endorsing Hartzler in GOP primary in Missouri

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump's decision to endorse Republican Katie Britt in Alabama's Senate primary runoff represents an about-face for the former president who previously belittled Britt when he was backing GOP Rep. Mo Brooks. Trump announced his endorsement of Britt on Friday, calling her "a fearless America First Warrior," while...
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is expected to present evidence showing a member of the Oath Keepers carried explosives to the Washington, D.C., area, while another kept a "death list" before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents. The papers filed Friday list...
Eric Greitens, a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran who is running in the Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), released another controversial campaign ad on Wednesday in which he vows to fight “with an army of patriots.”. Greitens’ ad kicks off with the former SEAL climbing out...
Rep. Vicky Hartzler, one of the top Missouri Republican candidates in its closely contested U.S. Senate primary, began airing a new TV ad Monday attacking her two top rivals for being soft on China, a top issue in the campaign. Called “Eric and Eric,” the 30-second spot takes aim at...
To hear Eric Greitens tell it, his political ascent was sabotaged by a vast conspiracy. The woman who accused him under oath of violent sexual misconduct is part of it. So is his ex-wife, who filed an affidavit this year alleging he physically abused her and his children. The more...
CASPER, Wyo. — Before she voted to impeach President Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney could depend on votes from Jon Nicolaysen. His family is ingrained into the DNA of Wyoming. P.C. Nicolaysen arrived around 1880, when the land was still a territory. He founded Cole Creek Sheep Co. in 1906 and passed it down to his son, who passed it down to Jon, who years ago told his father he was thinking of taking a job at Merrill Lynch in New York.
Former President Donald Trump has ruled out endorsing GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. While Hartzler has sought Trump's endorsement in a tight Republican primary, the former president said in a post on the social media app Truth Social Friday night that voters could "forget" about backing Hartzler.
Back in September I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why?. As a refresher, in Texas Hold ‘Em, two cards are dealt face down to each player, while five “community cards” are dealt face up in three stages — a group of three cards (“the flop”), then a single card (“the turn”) and a final card (“the river”). Players bet at each stage, and the best five-card poker hand from any combination of a player’s hole cards and the community cards wins.
Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign is racking up more backlash by the day. His once allies are turning on him—with some calling on the former Republican governor to drop out. And Democrats in the state are practically salivating at the thought of a former governor who resigned in disgrace being their competition this fall.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation. Two of the men — a lawyer from California and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government freed two other Americans. Venezuelan security forces arrested lawyer Eyvin Hernandez, 44, and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore, 52, in separate incidents in the western state of Tachira, according to a person familiar with investigations into the arrests. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the cases publicly. Hernandez is from Los Angeles; Kenemore is from the Dallas area, but had lived in Colombia since 2019.
The Jan. 6 House committee argued that the attack on the Capitol was not spontaneous because far-right groups began planning after then-President Trump called for a "big protest" in Washington, D.C., on that day. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
Comments / 0