Vote now: Who was the national high school boys basketball player of the year in 2021-22?

Earlier we took a look at 20 of the top high school boys basketball players in the nation in 2021-22.

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think was the top high school boys basketball player in the nation in 2021-22.

Boys basketball voting will conclude Monday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(Chris Livingston photo by Jeff Harwell)

—