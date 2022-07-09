ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Car jumps curb, strikes people at Chicago restaurant patio

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — At least five people were injured after a car jumped a curb on Chicago’s near North Side, authorities said.

Several people were dining on a patio at a restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A Lexus sedan tried to pass a Toyota Prius, but struck the front of the Prius and went out of control, jumping a curb and hitting the patio, police said.

The driver of the Lexus fled the scene, police said.

Two women suffered broken legs, a third woman had an injured foot, a man had a bruised back and another man had a lacerated elbow, authorities said. A sixth person was injured but was not taken to a hospital.

All those injured were listed in good condition, the fire department said.



The driver of the Lexus fled the scene on foot once the vehicle came to a complete stop.

WBBM-TV reported fire officials said the Lexus was stolen.

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

