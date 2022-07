Tesla laid off around 10% of salaried staff at the company. Elon Musk personally called for layoffs and a hiring pause, citing that he had a bad feeling about the economy and the downward turn that might be coming. Tech companies report that it's becoming increasingly difficult to find people with the right experience and skill set to hire. You can implement a few changes to ensure you look competitive to your employer and on the job market, as well as safeguard yourself for the future before something bad happens.

