There’s the new generation. There are a lot of ways for a wrestler to get into the industry, but one of the things that can offer some instant credibility is being a second generation star. A wrestler with family in the business feels like a bigger deal because they have a connection to the sport and have probably learned more than the average newcomer. That was the case again this weekend, as the daughter of an all time legend took her first step into a much larger world.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO