SARATOGA SPRINGS – Appearing on the acoustic stage at NipperFest on July 23rd is Reese Fulmer. A solid songwriter through and through, the music that comes out of him is captivating. It may seem simple at face value; Fulmer will tell you himself “…he’s a brand-new soul. But his songs tell a different story, with a clear eye, poetic touch, and unique imagination…” You can catch the artist that day performing alongside keyboardist JP Hubbs. This week, we had the chance to sit down with Reese regarding his music and more. To catch the conversation, continue reading below.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO