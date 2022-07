The superintendent of the Ashland City School District is retiring to take a job in Wooster that will allow him to spend more time with his family. Doug Marrah, who has been Ashland’s superintendent since 2011, will take over as executive director of the Tri-County Computer Services Association, which provides computer networking tools for school districts in Wayne, Holmes and Ashland counties. Marrah is set to begin his new position in January.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO