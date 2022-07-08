ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

This garden project will bring butterflies and bees to your backyard

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — By making a pollinator garden,...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Looking to beat the heat? Here are some cooling centers in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Southwestern Idaho is expected to get toasty this week -- the hottest temperatures of the year in fact. If you're in need of escaping the blazing hot temperatures there are several areas you can go to. Here's a list from Our Path Home with all...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Incredible $7 Million Idaho Castle for Sale is Positively Enchanting

From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
MIX 106

These 5 Beers Are Actually Illegal in Idaho

As we're in the thick of summer, I just have to say: there is nothing quite like an ice-cold, refreshing beer. However, too much of a good thing could actually be a bad thing... and no, we're not talking about smashing out a 12-pack on a Monday night on the couch. We're talking about the alcohol by volume and according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "regular beer" is supposed to have around 5% ABV whereas "some light beers" have 4.2% ABV. But, what if you enjoyed a brew that was a tad bit higher?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Patriot Thunder Roars Through Idaho [Photos]

The adage, 'it's better late than never,' can be applied to this year's version of Idaho Patriotic Thunder. The event usually takes place in early June, this year's was originally scheduled on June 5th, but due to the excessive rainfall this spring, it was delayed. The yearly fundraiser features over...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Yoga at Old Idaho Penitentiary returns

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) will be bringing back Yoga in the Yard at the Old Idaho Penitentiary for fourth year, beginning Monday morning. Attendees will be able to experience the site’s rich architectural history, along with views of Table Rock and the Boise Foothills as they join guided outdoor yoga classes.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Butterflies
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian’s Exciting New Coffee Shop Finally Announces Grand Opening Date

Almost everyone in the Treasure Valley has a favorite coffee shop they like to stop at when they’re “on the way” somewhere. For example, our favorite coffee shop in the Treasure Valley is hands down Zero Six Coffee Fix on Parkcenter in Boise but going there means parking, getting out of your vehicle and going inside to wait in line. Sometimes, we just want to hit a drive-thru on the way to a meeting, hair appointment or whatever. On days like that, we usually pick Black Rock Coffee Bar instead.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
eastidahonews.com

Body of Pocatello man who went missing in Owyhee County found in ravine

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Four days after land developer Matt Schultz was last seen, his body was found in Owyhee County. Within two hours of his truck being spotted from the air Sunday, Schultz’s body was discovered by rescuers on foot, according to his niece, Elise Woolstenhulme. “Initial...
POCATELLO, ID
KIVI-TV

Wet and Wild Parade is a big hit during Eagle Fun Days

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Fun Days started on Friday night and carried over into Saturday with a wide range of activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Fireworks culminated the end of day one and Saturday got started with a race, a car show followed, there were vendors, rocky mountain oyster feed, a cornhole tournament, live music and a parade.
EAGLE, ID
SFGate

Newly Redone Home From 'Outgrown' Finds Buyer in a Flash

A five-bedroom cottage in a hot market like Boise, ID, that's close to everything and was remodeled by the "Boise Boys" stars? You don't see that often. Listed at $579,900, the remodeled residence received an offer that was accepted in about a week. Although originally built in 1940, the 1,852-square-foot...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
IDAHO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fire confined to temple’s basement

ONTARIO — For the second time in as many months, community members stood around near twilight hours watching firefighters from multiple agencies trying to extinguish a fire at a local church on Friday. This time it was in the morning and the location was the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple on Southeast Fourth Street in Ontario.
ONTARIO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy