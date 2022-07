I had a magnetic book cover style case for my Tab S6 that allowed the SPen to be stored on the back, where intended for charging. Most styles I see for the S8 have storage for the pen in the spine of the cover. which is rather obnoxious when using the tablet with the front cover folded back, as the pen just sorta hangs out there. I keep knocking it off. Yet I see the style I want for the 8 Plus and 8 Ultra. Any recommendations are welcome. Thanks!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO