July update

Apple has just released the first public beta of macOS Ventura, the laptop and desktop operating system that will be released to the Mac-using public in September or October. This year’s new version isn’t a major overhaul like last year’s macOS Monterey, but it adds dozens of features that you’ll use every day, such as Stage Manager, which lets you focus on a single app without distractions, and enhancements to Mail and Messages that match advanced features formerly in third-party apps only. Ventura also extends Apple’s push to integrate macOS with the iOS and iPadOS operating systems used on the iPhone and iPad, notably in an ingenious new feature that lets you use your iPhone’s camera instead of the one on your Mac.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 HOURS AGO