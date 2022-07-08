ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

July update

By htcrazy
Android Central
 3 days ago

U. S. unlocked got the July security patch this morning if anyone is interested. I think it was a little over 300 MBs. I checked like 20 min ago and nothing, then I read your post and there it was, thanks. CVF5 👍....

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

more iOS 16 beta 3 features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 3 for the iPad, plus watchOS 9 beta 3 and macOS 13 Ventura beta 3 for the Mac. We previously saw some videos of the new iOS 16 beta 3 in action and now we have another video. This one is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at some more new features that have been discovered.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple offers first-ever public software beta for HomePod mini

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — For the first time, users interested in testing theHomePod software beta can now do so through the public Apple Beta Software Program.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Recover deleted iPhone photos

Most of us have unfortunately deleted a photo by mistake at some point, but did you know there is an easy way to recover any photos you may have deleted on your iPhone. If you have, this quick guide will show you how you can easily recover a deleted iPhone photo as long as it’s within 30 days from the day you deleted it.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

The first iOS 16 public beta is out today

Highly anticipated: Apple announced its upcoming major operating system updates at last month's WWDC. The company released iOS 16's first public beta today, so interested users can start testing out the many changes it brings to the lock screen, messages, car play, email, and other areas. Those looking to test...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Battery drain issues

Hello! My s21ultra has had battery drain issues for the past couple months. Right now I get around 3.5 hours of Screen on Time before it hits around 20%. A few weeks ago I was having issues with Google Services running nonstop in the background, eating my battery. I ended...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3

Apple has now released iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 to developers, these new betas come two weeks after the last beta. The third betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are only available to developers, Apple has not released a public beta as yet, the first one of these will land sometime this month.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple's macOS Ventura update now available for public beta testers

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released the first public beta version of its upcomingmacOS Ventura software update, marking the first time non-developers can test it.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

macOS Ventura Preview

Apple has just released the first public beta of macOS Ventura, the laptop and desktop operating system that will be released to the Mac-using public in September or October. This year’s new version isn’t a major overhaul like last year’s macOS Monterey, but it adds dozens of features that you’ll use every day, such as Stage Manager, which lets you focus on a single app without distractions, and enhancements to Mail and Messages that match advanced features formerly in third-party apps only. Ventura also extends Apple’s push to integrate macOS with the iOS and iPadOS operating systems used on the iPhone and iPad, notably in an ingenious new feature that lets you use your iPhone’s camera instead of the one on your Mac.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Get iOS 16: Here’s how to install the beta

Ready to test out all the new features and changes with the latest iOS release like the customizable iPhone Lock Screen, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, and much more? Read along for how to get the iOS 16 beta. Update 7/11: Apple has released the first iOS...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple revises third iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura betas

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has taken the unexpected step of re-releasing its third developer betas foriOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Apple releases first public betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and more

Apple has released the first beta builds of this year's iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and HomePod software updates to the public today, about a month after announcing all of the new updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference. Interested users can sign in with their Apple ID and download special software profiles for supported devices, which will allow the devices to download and install the new betas through Software Update.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases 2022

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE continues to be an incredible option for anyone in the market for a value-for-money Android flagship. That said, like all modern smartphones, it also needs protection from dust, scratches, and a lot more.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

new wifi, who dis?

WPA3 is pretty new, so the Note9 probably isn't compatible with that. What if you change the security protocol on the router to WPA2?. I think it does WPA2, Wifi 5 802.11 N (maybe AC, I’d have to double check) I believe I set it to WPA2/WPA3 mix. This...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Facebook Push Notifications

Sometime during the final week of June 2022 I stopped receiving Facebook push notifications on BOTH my android devices, being. I know the first questions will be, have you checked Facebook acount settings, device notifications settings, blah, blah, blah. Valid question if we are discussing only one device - but...
CELL PHONES

