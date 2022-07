In the last few years, Samsung has set an example in the Android ecosystem with its software support. Apart from promising three or four OS updates for Galaxy devices, the company is usually the first to roll out the latest security patch every month. With Android 13's release inching closer beta by beta, rumors of Samsung's One UI 5 skin have been picking up steam. The Korean giant is expected to start the One UI 5 beta program in late July, followed by a public release in October—a month earlier than usual. Now, One UI 5 screenshots have surfaced online, highlighting the changes the skin will incorporate.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 HOURS AGO