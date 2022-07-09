ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, AR

Edward Louis Clark, 86, Midway (Kirby)

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Edward Louis Clark,...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Pasquale Fioretti, 74, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. Pasquale Fioretti, 74, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born May 29, 1948, in Bridgeport, CT to Mario and Armanda Fioretti. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. He was a wonderful pianist and enjoyed classical music. He enjoyed racing cars. The highlight of his racing career was racing with his dad and occasionally with Paul Newman. Pasquale was an ace mechanic. He loved Alfa Romeos, especially in red.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lula Mae Talbot, 85, West Plains (Roller)

Mrs. Lula Mae Talbott, 85, of West Plains, Missouri passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in West Plains. She was a Baxter retiree, a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ, (where she volunteered in many activities), and a volunteer at the Paragould Children’s Home, Mountain Home Public Schools, and Baxter Regional Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed horses, making stained glass projects, hiking, sewing, and gardening. She always said family was special and it showed with the time she spent with her grandchildren.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Gloria Ann Costellan, 80, Mountain Home (Conner)

Gloria Ann Costellan, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on December 5, 1941, to Lloyd and Alma Gainey in Camden, New Jersey. She was a 1960 graduate of Delaware Township High School in what is known today...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midway, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Kirby, AR
KTLO

Former Izard County interim sheriff dead at 89

Bob Davidson (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its past leaders. Former Interim Sheriff Bob Davidson of Sage died Thursday at the age of 89. In his earlier years, Davidson left Mount Pleasant High School...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Liles announces candidacy for MH city clerk

A race has developed for a Mountain Home city position. Scott Liles announced Tuesday he will be running for city clerk in the November general election. Billy D. Austin announced his candidacy less than a week earlier. Liles says he has covered a variety of city councils over the last...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Clark
KTLO

Mixed results for Mountain Home teams to open American Legion Junior State Tournament

It was mixed results for the Mountain Home American Legion baseball teams on the opening day of the Arkansas American Legion Junior State Tournament.Playing at Conway, the MacLeod team edged past North Central Arkansas 8-7. Easton Carter led the offense by going three for three and scoring two runs. Cash Arnhart worked one inning to get the win and Ike Barrow worked the final inning to notch the save.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Volkman to run for Mountain Home City Council

A retired Mountain Home police investigator has announced his candidacy for the Mountain Home City Council. Jay Volkman will be running for the Ward 2, Position 1 seat in the November general election. Volkman retired from the Mountain Home Police Department in March after 17 years of service. His wife,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Volunteer fireman admits to stealing guns during fire, hiding them in his turnouts

A volunteer firefighter for the Cotter Fire Department has been arrested after he admits he took two guns from a house while fighting a fire last month. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke allegedly put the guns in his turnouts while helping extinguish the blaze and then tried to sell them at a gun shop a couple of weeks later. Cooke is also charged for cash that went missing during the fire.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Physical domestic leads to three arrested in Marion County

Three men have been arrested in connection with a physical domestic dispute turned violent against others. On March 23, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence to speak to a female who said she had been involved in a physical domestic dispute but removed herself from the scene.
MARION COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
KTLO

Oklahoma man killed in Newton County motorcycle crash

An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Newton County. Eighty-three-year-old Royce Freeman of Wynnewood was pronounced dead at the scene in Ponca. According to the Arkansas State Police, Freeman was traveling on Arkansas Highway 74 near Steele Creek. He was reportedly attempting to negotiate a...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Adcock named 1st baseball coach at ASUMH

Arkansas State University-Mountain Home has taken another step in developing its junior college athletic department. Nearly three months after announcing the beginning of the Trailblazer baseball program, the university has selected Spencer Adcock as its inaugural head coach. Adcock says he was surprised to be selected for this new opportunity.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom loses 2 games at Paragould

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team lost a pair of games at Paragould Sunday afternoon. Paragould won the first game 10-4. Logen Walker led the Mountain Home offense with three hits and two RBI. In the second game, Paragould topped the Lockeroom 6-5. The Lockeroom wraps up the...
PARAGOULD, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home Heat and Air: HVAC Installer

Mountain Home Heat and Air is looking for an experienced HVAC Installer. Their company is at the point of major growth, and they are looking to expand their team with stellar HVAC installers who are eager to step into positions with growth potential, financial reward, and a standard Monday through Friday schedule.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

Marion County jurors do not report Monday

Both Marion County Circuit Court jury panels will not need to report for duty on Monday. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffet says the next day jurors will need to report is Aug. 29. Jurors will need to call the evening of Aug. 28 to confirm at 870-449-6226.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home Heat & Air: Duct Cleaning Specialist

Mountain Home Heat and Air is seeking an ambitious full-time Duct Cleaning Specialist to join their team. Does working in various locations (homes and businesses in the Mountain Home area mostly ) and contributing to a well-established leader in HVAC appeal to you? If so, we want to hear from you.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

3 area American Legion baseball teams begin state tournament play

Two Mountain Home teams and another area squad will begin action in the Arkansas American Legion Baseball Junior State Tournament on Monday. For pool play, MacLeod and North Central Arkansas will be in Conway to compete in UCA Pool A, and Alley-White will take part in Fort Smith Pool E at Hunts Park.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy