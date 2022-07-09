Edward Louis Clark, 86, Midway (Kirby)

Mrs. Lula Mae Talbott, 85, of West Plains, Missouri passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in West Plains. She was a Baxter retiree, a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ, (where she volunteered in many activities), and a volunteer at the Paragould Children’s Home, Mountain Home Public Schools, and Baxter Regional Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed horses, making stained glass projects, hiking, sewing, and gardening. She always said family was special and it showed with the time she spent with her grandchildren.
