Fort Lauderdale, FL

Precautionary Boil Water Notice: 1700 SW 4th Avenue in Croissant Park

fortlauderdale.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Fort Lauderdale crews will be performing planned maintenance to the water distribution system on Tuesday, July 12 between 11:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 a.m. The impacted properties are in the area of 1700 SW 4 Avenue. Neighbors in the vicinity may experience...

www.fortlauderdale.gov

