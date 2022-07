Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank. The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO