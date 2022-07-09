ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

15 years later, what happened to Farmer Jack's stores?

By Amy Elliott Bragg
Crain's Detroit Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marked 15 years since the end of metro...

www.crainsdetroit.com

Comments / 27

Related
cleveland19.com

Slyman’s Tavern shuts down Orange store location

ORANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Slyman’s Tavern shut down their Orange store, located at 4009 Orange Pl., for good on Saturday. The news was shared through a Facebook post from the organization on July 9. The building was sold and will become the future home of Restoration Hardware, the post...
ORANGE, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: This Detroit spot has the best fries in Metro Detroit, hands down

DETROIT – With National French Fry day on tap (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic. The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
The Ann Arbor News

Major Michigan marijuana retailer shutters four stores

Michigan marijuana retail giant Lume Cannabis Co., which operates nearly 30 stores with 1,000 employees across the state, abruptly closed four retail locations Monday, July 11. Lume, in a statement released through its East Lansing-based public relations firm, Byrum & Fisk, said the closures will allow the company to be...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Winery Named No. 1 Best in the State

Michigan has a range of great wineries, and summer is the perfect time to road trip across the state to experience some wine tasting. If you’re wondering the top winery in Michigan to visit this season, the folks at Yelp have analyzed the platform’s databases to determine the top-rated wineries in each state.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Learning Care Group acquires AppleTree & Gilden Woods

Learning Care Group Inc., a child care and early childhood education company headquartered in Novi, has acquired Grand Rapids-based AppleTree & Gilden Woods. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Learning Care Group oversees a multitude of other child care businesses, including Childtime, The Children's Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers,...
NOVI, MI
point2homes.com

6778 Rattle Run, Saint Clair, St. Clair County, MI, 48079

This is the home you have been waiting for! A tree lined driveway makes way to a picture perfect home with park-like yard. This beautiful Victorian style home features 4 large bedrooms, each with walk in closets, solid oak hardwood floors, 3 car heated garage and a large covered wrap around porch. You will fall in love with the gorgeous spa-like ensuite bathroom with rain shower head, body jets, hand held shower head along with free standing soaking tub, heated floors, and privacy glass window at a flick of a switch. Newly finished basement has kitchen, half bath, living area and workout room with rubber flooring. 32'x48' pole barn has heat, water, cable tv and a 10' covered lean-to that overlooks pond with fountain. 4 zoned HVAC system allows you to be comfortable in the areas of the home you are using without doubling your utility costs. Paved road, natural gas and close proximity to I94 and I69 give you and your growing family instant equity! Told you it was the one!
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy