When the Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as an undrafted rookie free agent last month, some fans hoped he would turn into a diamond in the rough. After all, he is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, a do-everything 6-foot-8 forward who was one of the greatest defensive players ever and a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls.

