The country singer announced a second leg of her Reba: Live in Concert arena tour on Monday, which will kick off in October in Lafayette, Louisiana. "I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," the star, 67, said in a statement. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO