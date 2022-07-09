ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Flags to be flown at half-staff after former Japan Prime Minister’s assassination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rcjuj_0gZxDZop00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WXIN ) — President Joe Biden is directing flags to be flown at half-staff following the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo .

On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “As a mark of respect for the memory of Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan.”

Elon Musk tells Twitter he’s ending $44B bid to buy it

The White House issued the proclamation hours after news broke of the former Prime Minister being assassinated on the street in western Japan while delivering a campaign speech.

In the proclamation, President Biden said Shinzo was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States.

He worked with American presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation on the death of Abe Shinzo

President Biden directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on July 10.

The president also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Why do gasoline prices fall slower than they rise?

This proclamation also extends the proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff to remember the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The Associated Press reports the 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. The AP reports that police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, preparing for a trip to Saudi Arabia amid criticism of its poor human rights record, defended his decision in a newspaper opinion piece, insisting that he had long supported reforms and sought to “reorient but not rupture” relations with a longstanding strategic partner. In the article posted online Saturday […]
POTUS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
WSPA 7News

2 teens hurt in Rutherford Co. shooting

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Two teenagers were injured Friday in a shooting in Rutherford County. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Rutherford Regional Hospital for a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Investigators said the shooting happened on Miller Road just west of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old dies in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gray Court. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Dials Church Road near Cooley Road. Troopers said a Ford pickup was traveling south when it went off...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 injured, 1 arrested in Forest City shooting

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Two people were injured and a suspect was in custody following a shooting Monday in Forest City. According to the Forest City Police Department, police and EMS were called to Oldcastle Lane for a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene,...
FOREST CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Old Abe#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Japanese#American#Alliance
WSPA 7News

Western actor, L.Q. Jones, dead at 94

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Longtime actor, L.Q. Jones, has died at the age of 94 according to PEOPLE. Jones’ death was confirmed by his grandson Erté deGarces. Jones is best known for his work in a variety of classic Western films directed by Sam Peckinpah including “Ride the High Country,” “Major Dundee,” “The Wild […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
WSPA 7News

Man shot, killed in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died early Sunday morning after being shot multiple times in downtown Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers were patrolling downtown around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers searched the area and found people fleeing from Spruce Street north of College Street.
WSPA 7News

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was...
MILITARY
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy