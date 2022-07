Update Provided by Summer Light-Elfin Forest Resident. Natural Wildlife Preserve buffer land and wildlife preserve next to the San Marcos landfill in danger, your help needed. May 2021 the Department of Public works used the San Marcos Landfill as a place to recycle reclaimed asphalt. Reclaimed asphalt is from torn-up roads and is full of trash, oil, gasoline, and other toxins. This material was used over dirt roads in and around the San Marcos Landfill.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO