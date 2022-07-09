'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
Bradley Cooper in his first high-profile relationship in years as Page Six exclusively revealed he’s dating political aide Huma Abedin.
Many of the actor’s exes are women of note, including several screen stars, models, and now politicos.
Check out the “A Star is Born” actors full relationship history.
Jennifer Esposito
Cooper began dating actress Jennifer Esposito in February 2006. He proposed to the “Crash” star in October and tied the knot in December of the same year in the South of France.
Unfortunately, Esposito filed for divorce after just four months, citing irreconcilable differences.
“Jennifer Esposito has filed for divorce. She asks that you...
