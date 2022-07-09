ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - Tony Sirico who plays Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" arrives for...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Page Six

Bradley Cooper’s full dating history: All of his girlfriends and an ex-wife

Bradley Cooper in his first high-profile relationship in years as Page Six exclusively revealed he’s dating political aide Huma Abedin. Many of the actor’s exes are women of note, including several screen stars, models, and now politicos. Check out the “A Star is Born” actors full relationship history. Jennifer Esposito Cooper began dating actress Jennifer Esposito in February 2006. He proposed to the “Crash” star in October and tied the knot in December of the same year in the South of France. Unfortunately, Esposito filed for divorce after just four months, citing irreconcilable differences. “Jennifer Esposito has filed for divorce. She asks that you...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy