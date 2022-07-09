'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

Bradley Cooper in his first high-profile relationship in years as Page Six exclusively revealed he’s dating political aide Huma Abedin. Many of the actor’s exes are women of note, including several screen stars, models, and now politicos. Check out the “A Star is Born” actors full relationship history. Jennifer Esposito Cooper began dating actress Jennifer Esposito in February 2006. He proposed to the “Crash” star in October and tied the knot in December of the same year in the South of France. Unfortunately, Esposito filed for divorce after just four months, citing irreconcilable differences. “Jennifer Esposito has filed for divorce. She asks that you...

