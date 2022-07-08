Audio – Thursday – 07-07-22

Kansas US First District Congressman Tracey Man will have mobile office hours across the KVOE listening area later this month. July 18 is reserved for 60-minute slots in several area counties: Lyon, Chase, Morris and Wabaunsee. A meeting at Wabaunsee County’s Alma Community Center starts the area process from 10:30-11:30 am. Other locations:
More than six months after a fire destroyed the former Hornets Pointe Apartment complex, the city of Emporia is moving forward with the demolition of the structure. Emporia City Commissioners approved a more than $390,000 bid from Kaufman Construction last week to begin the demolition process. City Manager Trey Cocking joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday to discuss the process.
The Emporia community turned out in droves to wish Flinthills Mall a very happy 50th birthday Saturday. Mall leadership organized an afternoon of activities including a food truck rally, children’s games, a coupon giveaway to the first 50 visitors, a bounce house, a dunk tank and so much more to commemorate the mall’s 50th anniversary. Among those who turned out to celebrate was former Mall Manager Jose Feliciano.
Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright is pleased with the early returns from the hospital’s venture into robotic surgery. A better than $2 million da Vinci robot made its debut just over a month ago after Newman Regional Health had been considering a move into robotic surgery for several years and first started public board discussions just over a year ago. The Board of Trustees approved the lease in December.
The City of Emporia says traffic has been partially restored to a major intersection following excavation work. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says southbound traffic has been restored at 12th Avenue and Chestnut. Northbound traffic in the intersection will remain closed through the remainder of the week.
Lyon County Election Office staff are hard at work as several important dates are fast approaching. Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat recently joined KVOE’s Morning Show to discuss these dates and to offer some reminders before residents head off to the polls. First and foremost, Vopat reminds residents to get registered ahead of the registration deadline of 5 pm Tuesday.
Close to 300 people total were on both sides of East Sixth between Mechanic and Market on Saturday, showing their support for one of two sides in the abortion issue. The vast majority — around 250 — took part in a Vote No rally outside White Auditorium against a constitutional amendment designed to let lawmakers, not the Kansas Supreme Court, have the final say on abortion rights and funding. Rally organizer Alexis Lowder says she used to be against abortion before changing her mind.
Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Chase County Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 109, 18 miles south of Emporia, just before 2:30 pm. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 36-year-old Elauterio Miguel Orozco Taylor of Wichita was south bound when it swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
With the 2022 primary election less than a month away, there have been rumblings of scattered stealing of political signs. Emporia Police says that activity has been isolated so far this election season. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers have fielded four reports of stolen signs since June 28,...
A search for a missing autistic child in Emporia ended well. Emporia Police sent out an alert Monday morning about 7-year-old Yaritza Mendoza, who is 4 feet tall and 80 pounds. She had been seen around 7 am near Ninth and Sherman and was found safe later in the morning.
Radius Brewing has some minor exterior damage on the south side of the building after an incident Saturday night. Emporia Police are investigating after a car apparently had troubles parking in the brewery’s southern parking lot, causing damage to the building and to the vehicle. The car was still in place shortly before Radius’ scheduled opening Sunday morning.
The Emporia Reds 8U baseball team finished in 2nd place at the Sunflower State games over the weekend. In women's competitive volleyball the Washed up Hornets finished in 2nd place. In Trap and Skeet shooting. Dayne Witherspoon earned a gold medal in Trap for 15-18 year olds
