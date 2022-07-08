Audio – Thursday – 07-07-22

Close to 300 people total were on both sides of East Sixth between Mechanic and Market on Saturday, showing their support for one of two sides in the abortion issue. The vast majority — around 250 — took part in a Vote No rally outside White Auditorium against a constitutional amendment designed to let lawmakers, not the Kansas Supreme Court, have the final say on abortion rights and funding. Rally organizer Alexis Lowder says she used to be against abortion before changing her mind.

