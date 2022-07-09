ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Locale Italian Kitchen heats up the summer with new Prix Fixe menu

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN HEATS UP THE SUMMER WITH NEW PRIX FIXE MENU. Special Summer Prix Fixe menu is available for $50 per person. Locale Italian Kitchen continues to bring diners elevated Italian cuisine in the heart of Mountain’s Edge. This summer, the award-winning restaurant brings the heat with a new Summer...

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

Vic’s Italian Jazz Bistro Set To Open in Symphony Park This Summer

IN SYMPHONY PARK THIS SUMMER (early fall) Set to open early fall 2022 in downtown Las Vegas, Vic’s is a sophisticated and intimate space to socialize, drink, and dine, while enjoying an unmatched level of service throughout the entire experience featuring legendary jazz acts, the award winning Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a culinary and hospitality experience created by longtime Las Vegas restauranteur Mark Di Martino. Vic’s is a Lowden family business.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

Plans for Esther’s Kitchen’s Upsizing Move to Go Before Planning Commission

“Inspired by the bounty of the West Coast and the traditions of Italy,” neighborhood restaurant Esther’s Kitchen offers a tasty menu of Italian favorites on Casino Center Blvd Downtown. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this year that the restaurant is planning a move into a larger space on Main St. Paperwork recently submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission confirms that the restaurant plans to move into a new space at 1131 S Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pine Dining at Mt. Charleston Lodge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An exclusive summer series of dining is underway at the site of the Mount Charleston Lodge. Joining us now with more are Ellis Island general manager Christina Ellis and chef at Main Street Provisions, Justin Kingsley Hall.
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
vegas24seven.com

Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade To Host Christmas In July, Thursday, July 28

Guests Building a Snowman on the Minus5º ICEBAR Patio in 2021. (Photos courtesy of Minus5º ICEBAR) MINUS5º ICEBAR AT THE LINQ PROMENADE TO HOST CHRISTMAS IN JULY,. As temperatures continue to rise in Las Vegas this summer, Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade invites guests to cool off and celebrate Christmas in July. The immersive ice attraction will use snow machines on the outdoor patio to create a festive atmosphere, snowman building activities and a snowball toss with Minus5º ICEBAR’s penguin and yeti characters. A snow cone eating contest and joyful photo opportunities with Santa Claus dressed in his festive summer wardrobe will also be part of the celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
jammin1057.com

Best Fries In Las Vegas For National French Fry Day

It’s National French Fry Day on Wednesday! Crispy on the outside, mealy on the inside and fried to golden perfection. French fries satisfy every facet of a junk food craving. Plus, it’s the quintessential summer-time food because its available in every medium. From being packed in buckets, loaded...
LAS VEGAS, NV
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Meow Wolf, Omega Mart co-founder Matt King dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The co-founder of the arts and entertainment company, Meow Wolf has passed away. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and is credited with creating the company’s first immersive art show. A post on the company’s Instagram page mourning his passing also said he was present for the very first Meow Wolf meeting in 2008.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Dessert#White Wine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Locale Italian#Prix Fixe#Burrata Caprese#Mussels Al Forno#Brick Oven Gnocchi#Calabrian
vegas24seven.com

VILLA ONE™ TEQUILA GARDENS POP-UP BAR TO OPEN ON LAS VEGAS STRIP

VILLA ONE™ TEQUILA GARDENS POP-UP BAR TO OPEN ON LAS VEGAS STRIP. The Harmon Corner spot, created in partnership with Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, will offer a variety of exciting, Instagram-friendly tequila drinks to go. Villa One Tequila Gardens pop-up bar in Las Vegas. Villa One™ Tequila Gardens,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

The Ridges Modern Home in Las Vegas with Majestic Mountain and Golf Course Views for Sale at $5,426,000

The Home in Las Vegas, a modern single story custom residence in Redhawk of The Ridges with majestic mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 46 Soaring Bird Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Nikki A D’Ottavio (Phone: 312-315-7558) at Realty ONE Group, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
LAS VEGAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegas24seven.com

Due to Popular Demand, House of Blues Announces Additional 2022 Gospel Brunch Dates – On Sale Today at Noon

AFTER A SOLD OUT RUN, HOUSE OF BLUES ADDS MORE DATES OF. The House of Blues tradition continues with new dates on sale today at noon. Now, more than ever, we can use some uplifting spirit in our lives and to that, House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino proudly announces the extension of the world-famous House of Blues Gospel Brunch. Since returning to the music hall in April 2022, families and friends have attended the Sunday events for the ultimate brunch, to celebrate milestones, and to just gather for an uplifting afternoon under emcee Patti Pennington’s production.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Programming Details and New Visuals Revealed for The Beverly Theater Coming to Downtown Las Vegas

The country’s newest theater will serve as independent film house, intentional concert scene, and thoughtful storytelling arena in DTLV. As work progresses on The Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas, additional details about the pillars of programming at the new independent film house and performance theater are being revealed. The locally-forward cultural hub will offer programming in the genres of Lit, Live and Film.
LAS VEGAS, NV
matadornetwork.com

Family-Friendly Adventures Within 90 Minutes of the Las Vegas Strip

You already know Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of The World. But hiding behind all that grown-up fun also happens to be one of the greatest destinations for families looking to plan a rocking summer vacation. While the Las Vegas Strip certainly comes jam-packed with a trip’s worth of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

5174 Peak Climb Drive, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89135

Enjoy elevated living in the Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated NORTH model. Unparalleled in design, walk through the foyer into a sun-filled open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows. Ultra luxe Great Room includes TV & Primo 72" Fireplace embedded in Quartz wall & artistic wooden trim on high ceilings. Chefs will envy the cutting edge Kitchen w Wolf appliances, dual ovens + cooktops, column fridge + freezer, wine coolers, Quartz counters & island w extended table, overlooking airy Dining Room. 20' sliding glass door opens into resort inspired patio w open air dining + grill, pool + rain curtain, fire pit & entertainment center. Private entrance leads to primary suite upgraded w wet bar, wine fridge & fireplace; spa like primary bath w stand alone tub, semi-frameless shower enclosure w rain head, dual sinks & large walk-in closet w custom organizers. Add'l fts include secondary beds w full en-suite bath/walk-in closet, glass enclosed wine storage, home office + laundry room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

Pizza Twist Gears Up for Las Vegas Arrival

Growing pizza brand Pizza Twist is on track to open its first Las Vegas location! Licensing paperwork submitted recently to Clark County by franchisee Singh Foods, LLC indicates that the brand’s first location is gearing up to open at 9850 S Maryland Pkwy. What Now Las Vegas confirmed the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KABC

We’re not alone–it’s hot all over

(Undated) — Millions of Americans are dealing with very hot temperatures. Cities including Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Palm Springs are expected to be above 110 degrees. The humidity won’t make life easy in Austin, Texas, as the capital city could feel like 111. Humidity also won’t help the situation as cities in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast see temperatures in the 90s.
AUSTIN, TX
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do This Week in SW Las Vegas

Here are five things to do with your kids in SW Las Vegas, NV over the coming week...July 11-17! Here are Macaroni KID SW Las Vegas' picks for the five things to do in the SW Las Vegas area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy