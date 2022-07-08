ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incantation Ending, Explained: Does Li Ronan End the Curse?

By Pratik Handore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Incantation’ is a Taiwanese horror film directed by Kevin Ko that follows Li Ronan, a single mother who tries to save her young daughter from a deadly curse. Ronan unleashed the curse six years ago after an attempt to investigate a mysterious case went awry. As the narrative progresses, viewers learn...

The Longest Night Ending, Explained: Who is the Mastermind?

‘The Longest Night,’ alternatively known as ‘La noche más larga,’ just might be the next Netflix megahit out of Spain. In the last few years, Netflix has tried to replicate the enormous success of ‘Money Heist’ by flooding its library with Spanish content. However, the result has been mostly lukewarm until now. If ‘The Longest Night’ manages to overcome its terribly diminutive marketing campaign, it has all the correct ingredients to be the next big thing on the streaming platform. The show is a perfect combination of gripping suspense and high-octane action. It has a compelling lead in Alberto Ammann, whom the international audience will recognize from ‘Narcos’ and its spin-off ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ where he portrays Pacho Herrera, the co-head of Cali Cartel. ‘The Longest Night’ is a binge-worthy, perfectly-proportioned series that leaves you wanting more by the end of the first season. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Evil Season 3 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Evil‘ season 3, David, Kristen, and Ben investigate baffling paranormal cases, primarily involving demons. However, the fifth episode sees them dealing with a spiritual event amidst a tragedy as several people report sightings of an angel. As the trio speaks to the survivors of a building collapse, they learn of the angelic figure, the Lady of the Lamb. If you are wondering whether the Lady of the Lamb is real or a creation of the survivors’ trauma, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Evil’ season 3 episode 5! SPOILERS AHEAD!
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Documentary Movies Like Girl in the Picture You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Girl in the Picture’ follows the story of a woman’s mysterious death and the kidnapping of her son, four years later. The documentary peels away the layers of the puzzle that plagued the investigators for several decades. Even now, it leaves some things unanswered. This documentary comes from the director of ‘Abducted in Plain Sight’, another riveting film that follows the mystery of a 12-year-old boy’s abduction. If you are interested in watching similar documentaries, then we have a list of titles that should be your next watch. Here are the documentaries similar to ‘Girl in the Picture’. You can find almost all of them on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

James Caan, star of 'The Godfather' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82

James Caan died Wednesday evening at the age of 82, according to his Twitter account. Caan was best known for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather." He also starred in "Misery," "Elf," and the TV series "Las Vegas." James Caan, the star of films including "The Godfather," "Elf," and "Misery"...
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'

Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck. A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.
MUSIC
HuffPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Girl In The Picture'

“Girl in the Picture” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Released on July 6, this true crime documentary has evoked words like “horrifying,” “sickening” and “chilling” from viewers and critics. The film explores a dark mystery involving kidnapping, abuse and murder.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

This Week In Fun Casting News: Robert Pattinson Is Starring In Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho’s Next Movie Opposite A Former Walking Dead Star

Ever since Bong Joon-Ho dazzled us all with the 2020 Best Picture winner Parasite, movie fans have been giddy to see what the director is up to next. The South Korean filmmaker is currently assembling a cast for his next movie starring Robert Pattinson. In an exciting update regarding the untitled science fiction project, a Walking Dead fan-favorite has joined the cast.
MOVIES
UPI News

Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'

June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet is attached to a new series at HBO. Deadline reported Wednesday that Winslet, 46, will star in and produce the drama series Trust. Trust is based on the Hernan Diaz novel of the same name, which centers on a wealthy financier who asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir. The secretary grows uncomfortably aware that the financier is rewriting history -- and his wife's place in it.
CELEBRITIES

