Incantation Ending, Explained: Does Li Ronan End the Curse?

‘The Longest Night,’ alternatively known as ‘La noche más larga,’ just might be the next Netflix megahit out of Spain. In the last few years, Netflix has tried to replicate the enormous success of ‘Money Heist’ by flooding its library with Spanish content. However, the result has been mostly lukewarm until now. If ‘The Longest Night’ manages to overcome its terribly diminutive marketing campaign, it has all the correct ingredients to be the next big thing on the streaming platform. The show is a perfect combination of gripping suspense and high-octane action. It has a compelling lead in Alberto Ammann, whom the international audience will recognize from ‘Narcos’ and its spin-off ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ where he portrays Pacho Herrera, the co-head of Cali Cartel. ‘The Longest Night’ is a binge-worthy, perfectly-proportioned series that leaves you wanting more by the end of the first season. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO