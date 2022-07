Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, has been named to the Geffen Playhouse board of directors. A UCLA alumna, Osako became the inaugural vice chancellor for strategic communications in 2019. Previously, she served as chief communications officer of Activision Blizzard; head of global corporate communications at Amazon; and vice president of corporate, international and public policy communications at Yahoo. She serves on the board of directors of the Hammer Museum and is a PRWeek 2021 Hall of Femme honoree.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO