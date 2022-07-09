ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lankan leaders agree to resign after protesters storm president’s home, office

By KRISHAN FRANCIS Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Sri Lankan protesters demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign forced their way into the president’s official residence on Saturday. (Amitha Thennakoon / Associated Press)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage overthe nation’s severe economic crisis.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday. Pressure on both men grew as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.

Police had attempted to thwart promised protests with a curfew, then lifted it as lawyers and opposition politicians denounced it as illegal. Thousands of protesters entered the capital, Colombo, and swarmed into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence. Video images showed jubilant crowds splashing in the garden pool, lying on beds and using their cellphone cameras to capture the moment. Some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.

It was not clear if Rajapaksa was there at the time, and government spokesman Mohan Samaranayake said he had no information about the president’s movements.

