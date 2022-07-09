MORE SOUTHERN TIER NEWS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

6 months in, New York mobile sports betting revenue continues to exceed expectations. The state...

spectrumlocalnews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Finance Committee questions effectiveness of Operation Lone Star funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is spending billions of dollars to support Gov. Greg Abbott’s border protection plan called Operation Lone Star. Texas lawmakers Tuesday questioned why so much is being spent, and what impact it is having. The price to support Operation Lone Star keeps growing, with the...
TEXAS STATE
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's latest gun laws face federal legal challenge

The first of what is expected to be multiple legal challenges to the recently approved gun law changes for concealed carry was filed this week in federal court as both sides brace for legal battles over the measures. The challenge to the law was filed by Republican businessman and congressional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hawaii national park gets land where ancient villages stood

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was given new land on Tuesday in a deal that will protect and manage a pristine white sand beach and ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts.
HAWAII STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Homes For Our Troops' providing Texas veterans a fresh start

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Retired Staff Sgt. Oscar Guerra is enjoying every moment of his current mission. “It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing to be physically there with my kids, every stage of their life,” Guerra said. It’s a peaceful day but in this New Braunfels...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Long-term care workers in WNY hold 1-day strike for higher wages

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health care workers across Western New York will go on a one-day strike for higher wages and more staffing. More than 1,000 members of the 1199SEIU have picketed or plan to picket Wednesday for starting wages of $15 an hour for service workers, higher start rate for new employees and standardized wage scales based on experience.
BUFFALO, NY
#Election State#Southern Tier#Sports Betting#Southern Tier News#The Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com

Discussing what restrictions exist on who can donate blood

Blood donations can make the difference between life and death — but there are still restrictions limiting who can donate. That includes men who have had sex with another man in the last three months — a restriction that many LGBTQ advocates say is both cutting off potential donors, and perpetuating a stigma that has followed gay men for decades. MOCHA Buffalo Program Manager DeJuan Burnell sits down with JoDee Kenney to discuss these restrictions and the work that’s been done to have them removed. The restrictions were created in the 1980s, when there was no reliable test to detect AIDS in a person’s blood — which — says is no longer the case today. According to the Red Cross, all donated blood is now tested for bloodborne diseases after it is collected — and Burnell says that the restriction now has little effect other than perpetuating the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and the gay community.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening

Be ready to head indoors as quick hitting strong thunderstorms roll through this afternoon and into the early evening. A trough and cold front swings in from the west today. The afternoon storms will move fast and could put down strong winds and hail. There could be a few rounds...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smash-and-grab thefts across upstate NY can cost victims thousands

From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Asheville man explains how he battled through addiction

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A problem emerging across North Carolina has doctors on high alert. More than 60% of overdose deaths in 202 involved multiple substances, such as methamphetamine and fentanyl. Mixing depressants and stimulents can cause several dangerous side effects, such as stroke, respiratory failure, heart attack, aneurysm or...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Gambling
Sports
Amid surging overdose deaths, experts gather in Bangor to discuss solutions

With drug overdose deaths continuing to surge in Maine, state and federal experts, law enforcement and affected families are meeting in Bangor Monday to discuss ways to address the opioid crisis. The fourth annual Governor’s Opioid Response Summit will feature keynote presentations from Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of National...
BANGOR, ME

