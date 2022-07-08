The owners of Wye Hill are opening a new eatery called Glasshouse

The restaurateurs behind Raleigh's Wye Hill Kitchen + Brewing are offering a new fine-dining experience among the laboratories and offices of Research Triangle Park.

What's happening: Glasshouse Kitchen — located at an agtech campus at 5 Laboratory Drive in RTP— is set to open in early August.

It will be housed inside a new modern-designed building, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Details: Savannah Miller, formerly of Durham's M Tempura, will become Glasshouse's executive chef. The pastry chef will be Ava Broadwell, who moved here recently from Denver.

The menu is expected to evolve with the seasons and highlight local ingredients. Expected dishes include charcuterie boards, North Carolina-caught snapper, a peach-and-lamb pizza and a signature burger featuring a restaurant-made secret sauce.

The dining room will be 3,000 square feet and the kitchen 3,600 square feet — a size large enough to accommodate a catering service as well.

It will be open seven days a week and serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Why it matters: More than 60,000 people are employed by the tech and life-sciences companies in RTP. But for much of its long history, the famed cluster of offices has been void of entertainment options, with most people simply leaving the area after work.

That has started to change over the past few years. The nearby Boxyard RTP , which opened last year, brought breweries, restaurants and shops to a remodeled collection of shipping containers.

With more apartments and developments in the works, the area could become more of a shopping-and-eating destination.

What they're saying: "This area has been historically underserved given the tens of thousands of people coming through every day, and with the enormous growth we've seen in [the Triangle] over the past few years, the demand for exceptional dining experiences is only going to grow," the owners, Chris Borreson and Sara Abernethy, said in a statement.