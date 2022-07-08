ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in Columbus this weekend

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

🚘 Rev up your engine at the Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals at the Ohio Expo Center, featuring more than 6,000 hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and classics from across the U.S.

  • 8am-5pm tonight and Saturday, 8am-3pm Sunday. $10-25.

🎥 Catch a movie on the big screen for just $6 during the Ohio Theatre's Summer Movie Series .

🇺🇸 Take a trip to the zoo, which is offering free admission to military members and their families through Sunday.

  • 9am-6pm all weekend. $10 parking.

🎨 Enjoy music and arts at Franklinton Fridays , a monthly event with vendors and live performances.

  • 6-10pm tonight. Free!

🎶 Jam at the Hilltop's annual Summer Jam West , another music and arts festival.

  • 11am-7pm Saturday. Free!

🖌️ Complete a trifecta by also exploring the Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival .

  • 10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday. $1. Kids 10 and under free!

🦉 Meet the animal ambassadors at the Ohio Wildlife Center 's open house, with tours and family-friendly activities.

  • 1-3pm Sunday. $5.

Axios Columbus

