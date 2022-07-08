What to do in Columbus this weekend
🚘 Rev up your engine at the Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals at the Ohio Expo Center, featuring more than 6,000 hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and classics from across the U.S.
- 8am-5pm tonight and Saturday, 8am-3pm Sunday. $10-25.
🎥 Catch a movie on the big screen for just $6 during the Ohio Theatre's Summer Movie Series .
- "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" 7:30pm tonight, Saturday.
- "What's Up, Doc?" 2pm Sunday.
🇺🇸 Take a trip to the zoo, which is offering free admission to military members and their families through Sunday.
- 9am-6pm all weekend. $10 parking.
🎨 Enjoy music and arts at Franklinton Fridays , a monthly event with vendors and live performances.
- 6-10pm tonight. Free!
🎶 Jam at the Hilltop's annual Summer Jam West , another music and arts festival.
- 11am-7pm Saturday. Free!
🖌️ Complete a trifecta by also exploring the Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival .
- 10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday. $1. Kids 10 and under free!
🦉 Meet the animal ambassadors at the Ohio Wildlife Center 's open house, with tours and family-friendly activities.
- 1-3pm Sunday. $5.
Comments / 0