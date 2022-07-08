What to do in Columbus this weekend

🚘 Rev up your engine at the Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals at the Ohio Expo Center, featuring more than 6,000 hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and classics from across the U.S.

8am-5pm tonight and Saturday, 8am-3pm Sunday. $10-25.

🎥 Catch a movie on the big screen for just $6 during the Ohio Theatre's Summer Movie Series .

🇺🇸 Take a trip to the zoo, which is offering free admission to military members and their families through Sunday.

9am-6pm all weekend. $10 parking.

🎨 Enjoy music and arts at Franklinton Fridays , a monthly event with vendors and live performances.

6-10pm tonight. Free!

🎶 Jam at the Hilltop's annual Summer Jam West , another music and arts festival.

11am-7pm Saturday. Free!

🖌️ Complete a trifecta by also exploring the Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival .

10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday. $1. Kids 10 and under free!

🦉 Meet the animal ambassadors at the Ohio Wildlife Center 's open house, with tours and family-friendly activities.