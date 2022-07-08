ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

7 cool Airbnbs in driving distance from Richmond

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 3 days ago

Find a home-away-from-home that suits you this summer. Here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from RVA.

Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.

1. Modern Private Beach House

Enjoy the waterfront views and nature all around you in this New York architect-designed beach house on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

  • Location: Cape Charles.
  • Features: Private beach access, private patio, outdoor shower, free parking on premises.
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $750+ per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rdvcv_0gZvOmWb00
Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNQ8a_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

2. Group shore haven

This rebuilt two-story beach home is located just steps from the ocean.

  • Location: Virginia Beach.
  • Features: Ideal for two families or group trips, with private hot tub, elevator and outdoor shower.
  • Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $457+ per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rqaa_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEabC_0gZvOmWb00
Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1DwH_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

3. Cozy Charlottesville bungalow

This airy cottage is conveniently located near downtown Charlottesville, retail and dining in Belmont, and a short drive to UVA and the hospital.

  • Location: Charlottesville.
  • Features: Free parking on premises, fire pit, private patio and backyard.
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
  • Cost: $208+ per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHXtk_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042BxN_0gZvOmWb00
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

4. Jefferson farm cottage

This 19th century cottage offers a peaceful private setting on a historic horse farm with close proximity to wineries, mountains and downtown Charlottesville.

  • Location: Charlottesville.
  • Features: Hiking trails on-site, hot tub, private outdoor saltwater pool, free parking on premises.
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
  • Cost: $209+ per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qmN3_0gZvOmWb00
Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CeYa_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIBhs_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

5. Two-story lake house

If bad weather takes a lake day out of the picture, this three-story retreat includes a home theater and board games to keep everyone entertained.

  • Location: Lake Anna.
  • Features: Waterfront, hot tub, wraparound deck, free parking on premises, paddle boards and a kayak are provided for guest use.
  • Space: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $467+ per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzer3_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZN8NZ_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpDE1_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

6. Spacious Harrisonburg retreat

This spacious home is a short walk to the Harrisonburg's Court Square and downtown restaurants.

  • Location: Harrisonburg.
  • Features: Free parking for up to 3 cars, fire pit, outdoor dining and grilling area.
  • Space: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $391+ per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkWoJ_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28atot_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

7. Hampton River Tiny Home

Opt for a more unique stay with this newly renovated tiny house on the water.

  • Location: Hampton.
  • Features: Waterfront, free parking on premises, washer/dryer in-unit, TV/Wifi.
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
  • Cost: $104 per night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1796c3_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAEyB_0gZvOmWb00 Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Earthquake is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earthquake is coming to perform in Richmond at the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Energy Center. The Washington, D.C. comedian, actor, and voice artist is performing a stand-up act on Aug. 6 with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Born Nathaniel Stoman, AKA, "Quake" entered America's...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia firefighters celebrate Richmond pioneers

RICHMOND, Va. -- On July 1, 1950, Richmond Fire hired its first Black firefighters, forming Engine Company Number 9. Now, 72 years later, firefighters across Central Virginia are celebrating that historic day. Firefighters from Richmond, Petersburg and Henrico County came together Sunday afternoon to remember the 10 firefighters who were...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Report: Richmond's tech pay lags — a lot

Wages for tech workers in Richmond are some of the lowest in the country when compared to other tech hub cities. Why it matters: The proliferation of remote work during the pandemic created a unique opportunity for cities across the country to establish themselves as hubs for workers and jobs in the tech industry, one of the fastest growing job sectors.
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Cape Charles, VA
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
point2homes.com

6507 Sugar Maple Drive, Richmond, VA 23225

Individually Controlled Heating and Central Air Conditioning. Affordable living has never been better! With a park-like setting and all the amenities you could ever dream of, you'll experience a friendly atmosphere and a richness of community at Blue Ridge Estates. Prepare to be charmed in our beautiful neighborhood of thoughtfully designed apartment homes. Blue Ridge is convenient to everything you need yet removed from the bustle of daily cty life. Blue Ridge Estates is located outside of Richmond Center and has easy access to nearby major shopping areas and medical services, and public transportation to the downtown area is convenient! Easy access to Interstate 95 invites you to take advantage of the best the region has to offer. Please stop by today and see for yourself. You might just want to stay a while.We are proud to be a smoke-free community!
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond’s best mobile network

T-Mobile was deemed the best mobile network in the country, PCMag found in its annual analysis of Best Mobile Networks.And that ranking extends to Richmond, Sascha Segan, PCMag’s mobile analyst, told Axios. Context: The tech publication has been testing mobile networks nationwide for 13 years. Experts drove across the country with the latest 5G phones to observe AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon’s performance in 30 cities and six rural regions.Zoom in: Richmond wasn’t one of the cities tested, but a PCMag driver took a straight shot down I-95 on their way from D.C. to North Carolina, with a pit stop in...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

A Passion for Smashin'

Whether you’re an omnivore, vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, or flexitarian, chances are you love crushing a burger from time to time (sans beef for some). This sentiment is something Michael Marshall Jr., owner of Smashed RVA burger pop-up, thrives on. Before Marshall became a burger-smashing fiend in the streets, he...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Visitors catch rare glimpse of dolphin in James River at Dutch Gap

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Petersburg man caught a rare sighting of a dolphin while fishing at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area earlier this week. On the morning of Wednesday, July 6, Eric Harper went fishing for the first time in eight years at the Boat Landing at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area. On this day, he was surprised to find a sea mammal swimming in the freshwater river, and quickly realized it was a dolphin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Outdoor Dining#Kayaks#Airbnb Photo#Airbnb 2#Airbnb 3#Cozy Charlottesville#Airbnb 4
NBC12

Summer bucket list for families in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you struggling to come up with some fun ideas to keep the family busy?. Let us freshen up your bucket list for summer. We teamed up with the West End Mom for up to 30 summer “must-dos” in Virginia. Be sure to check out the full list HERE.
VIRGINIA STATE
rvahub.com

New “lifestyle boutique” Blu Hazel coming to Libbie Mill

Blu Hazel Lifestyle Boutique, a new personal and home accessories retail store, has leased approximately 1,632 square feet in Suite 160 of the Tanner Row building at Libbie Mill, located at 4900 Libbie Mill East Boulevard. The space faces Staples Mill Road, adjacent to The Corner Shops. The remainder of the building is leased by Crafted Restaurant, Airrosti Physical Therapy, and the Marsh Mclennan Agency.
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
vcu.edu

Room to let in eclectic house. Townhome

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. I am an Elder-Goth type guy with a town home on Cary St. and am looking for a roommate to share my house. The room for rent is a sunny facing room Cary St. I have my daughter on weekends so please be ok with that before you reply. The utilities included in the rent are electricity, gas/water, heating/air and cable in common room. 1 1/2 bath. I have a washer and dryer unit, very large kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, extra upright freezer, backyard with garden, central heating and air. No furry pets allowed please. I'm an eclectic oddball with both late and early hours so odd hours do not bother me. The house is furnished however the bedroom is not. As it is my house I am a little more lenient on what you may do with the room as long as you are respectful and ask in advance for anything major. I will let you have some fun with the room.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Travel
WSET

Bob Good hosts pro-life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dozens came out in front of the state capitol on Saturday celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and rallying to abolish abortion. Mary Katherine Bennett came from Forest, Virginia to the rally. She’s a mom of six children. “I have rejoiced when I...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hanover Tomato Festival returns to original format July 15-16

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you like them sliced, diced or whole, the Hanover Tomato Festival is returning to its original format to celebrate all things tomato!. The free, outdoor, pet-friendly festival will feature artisan vendors, select agriculture and Hanover tomato-focused cuisines. The festival will take place at Pole Green...
HANOVER, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Section of Chesterfield road to close for pipe repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pipe replacement project in Chesterfield County will close a section of Old Gun Road near Cherokee Road on Monday and Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will need to close Old Gun Road (Route 673) near Cherokee Road (Route 704) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 11 and July 12 for the project. Despite the work, VDOT says local property owners will have full access while the project is underway.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
429
Followers
70
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy