7 cool Airbnbs in driving distance from Richmond
Find a home-away-from-home that suits you this summer. Here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from RVA.
Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.
1. Modern Private Beach House
Enjoy the waterfront views and nature all around you in this New York architect-designed beach house on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.
- Location: Cape Charles.
- Features: Private beach access, private patio, outdoor shower, free parking on premises.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
- Cost: $750+ per night.
2. Group shore haven
This rebuilt two-story beach home is located just steps from the ocean.
- Location: Virginia Beach.
- Features: Ideal for two families or group trips, with private hot tub, elevator and outdoor shower.
- Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
- Cost: $457+ per night.
3. Cozy Charlottesville bungalow
This airy cottage is conveniently located near downtown Charlottesville, retail and dining in Belmont, and a short drive to UVA and the hospital.
- Location: Charlottesville.
- Features: Free parking on premises, fire pit, private patio and backyard.
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
- Cost: $208+ per night.
4. Jefferson farm cottage
This 19th century cottage offers a peaceful private setting on a historic horse farm with close proximity to wineries, mountains and downtown Charlottesville.
- Location: Charlottesville.
- Features: Hiking trails on-site, hot tub, private outdoor saltwater pool, free parking on premises.
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
- Cost: $209+ per night.
5. Two-story lake house
If bad weather takes a lake day out of the picture, this three-story retreat includes a home theater and board games to keep everyone entertained.
- Location: Lake Anna.
- Features: Waterfront, hot tub, wraparound deck, free parking on premises, paddle boards and a kayak are provided for guest use.
- Space: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
- Cost: $467+ per night.
6. Spacious Harrisonburg retreat
This spacious home is a short walk to the Harrisonburg's Court Square and downtown restaurants.
- Location: Harrisonburg.
- Features: Free parking for up to 3 cars, fire pit, outdoor dining and grilling area.
- Space: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
- Cost: $391+ per night.
7. Hampton River Tiny Home
Opt for a more unique stay with this newly renovated tiny house on the water.
- Location: Hampton.
- Features: Waterfront, free parking on premises, washer/dryer in-unit, TV/Wifi.
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
- Cost: $104 per night.
