7 cool Airbnbs in driving distance from Richmond

Find a home-away-from-home that suits you this summer. Here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from RVA.

Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.

Enjoy the waterfront views and nature all around you in this New York architect-designed beach house on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

Location: Cape Charles.

Cape Charles. Features: Private beach access, private patio, outdoor shower, free parking on premises.

Private beach access, private patio, outdoor shower, free parking on premises. Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Cost: $750+ per night.

Photo courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of Airbnb

This rebuilt two-story beach home is located just steps from the ocean.

Location: Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach. Features: Ideal for two families or group trips, with private hot tub, elevator and outdoor shower.

Ideal for two families or group trips, with private hot tub, elevator and outdoor shower. Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Cost: $457+ per night.

Photo courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of Airbnb

This airy cottage is conveniently located near downtown Charlottesville, retail and dining in Belmont, and a short drive to UVA and the hospital.

Location: Charlottesville.

Charlottesville. Features: Free parking on premises, fire pit, private patio and backyard.

Free parking on premises, fire pit, private patio and backyard. Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Cost: $208+ per night.

Photo courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of Airbnb

This 19th century cottage offers a peaceful private setting on a historic horse farm with close proximity to wineries, mountains and downtown Charlottesville.

Location: Charlottesville.

Charlottesville. Features: Hiking trails on-site, hot tub, private outdoor saltwater pool, free parking on premises.

Hiking trails on-site, hot tub, private outdoor saltwater pool, free parking on premises. Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Cost: $209+ per night.

Photo courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of Airbnb

If bad weather takes a lake day out of the picture, this three-story retreat includes a home theater and board games to keep everyone entertained.

Location: Lake Anna.

Lake Anna. Features: Waterfront, hot tub, wraparound deck, free parking on premises, paddle boards and a kayak are provided for guest use.

Waterfront, hot tub, wraparound deck, free parking on premises, paddle boards and a kayak are provided for guest use. Space: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Cost: $467+ per night.

Photo courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of Airbnb

This spacious home is a short walk to the Harrisonburg's Court Square and downtown restaurants.

Location: Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg. Features: Free parking for up to 3 cars, fire pit, outdoor dining and grilling area.

Free parking for up to 3 cars, fire pit, outdoor dining and grilling area. Space: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.

8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Cost: $391+ per night.

Photo courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of Airbnb

Opt for a more unique stay with this newly renovated tiny house on the water.

Location: Hampton.

Hampton. Features: Waterfront, free parking on premises, washer/dryer in-unit, TV/Wifi.

Waterfront, free parking on premises, washer/dryer in-unit, TV/Wifi. Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Cost: $104 per night.

Photo courtesy of AirbnbPhoto courtesy of Airbnb