6 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend
There are tons of ways to spend time outside with loved ones in Philadelphia this weekend. Here are six events that caught our eye.
- Terrace On Tap: Take in views of Independence Mall from the Independence Visitor Center's second-floor terrace, which will have light bites, specialty cocktails and more from 12-7pm Friday and Saturday. Reservations encouraged .
- Head to LOVE Park for free salsa and bachata lessons and dancing from 7-10pm Friday, organized by Siempre Salsa Philly and Dance Republic .
- Philadelphia Brewing Co. is hosting a pop-up market and block party in Kensington from 11am-6pm, Saturday-Sunday. Food trucks, live music and vintage and handmade goods for sale. Free.
- Happy hour ... with goats! Bring your friends and a beverage to Philly Goat Project's fundraiser at The Farm at Awbury from 5:30-7:30pm Saturday. Adults 21+ only. $35 tickets .
- Celebrate Latin culture and community at Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing from 2-8pm Saturday and Sunday. Food, music, dancing and more. Free.
- Join Hook&Loop at Bok Bar on Sunday for a live DJ set with music from disabled artists and synthesized recordings of memories, thoughts and dreams of disabled, chronically ill and neurodivergent people. A performance from R&B artist J Fresh will follow. Free. 2-4pm.
Plus: Check out Tiny Room For Elephant's weekslong art and music festival at Cherry Street Pier.
