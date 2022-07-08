6 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

There are tons of ways to spend time outside with loved ones in Philadelphia this weekend. Here are six events that caught our eye.

Terrace On Tap: Take in views of Independence Mall from the Independence Visitor Center's second-floor terrace, which will have light bites, specialty cocktails and more from 12-7pm Friday and Saturday. Reservations encouraged .

Plus: Check out Tiny Room For Elephant's weekslong art and music festival at Cherry Street Pier.