Philadelphia, PA

6 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

By Alexa Mencia
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 3 days ago

There are tons of ways to spend time outside with loved ones in Philadelphia this weekend. Here are six events that caught our eye.

  • Terrace On Tap: Take in views of Independence Mall from the Independence Visitor Center's second-floor terrace, which will have light bites, specialty cocktails and more from 12-7pm Friday and Saturday. Reservations encouraged .
  • Head to LOVE Park for free salsa and bachata lessons and dancing from 7-10pm Friday, organized by Siempre Salsa Philly and Dance Republic .
  • Philadelphia Brewing Co. is hosting a pop-up market and block party in Kensington from 11am-6pm, Saturday-Sunday. Food trucks, live music and vintage and handmade goods for sale. Free.
  • Happy hour ... with goats! Bring your friends and a beverage to Philly Goat Project's fundraiser at The Farm at Awbury from 5:30-7:30pm Saturday. Adults 21+ only. $35 tickets .
  • Celebrate Latin culture and community at Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing from 2-8pm Saturday and Sunday. Food, music, dancing and more. Free.
  • Join Hook&Loop at Bok Bar on Sunday for a live DJ set with music from disabled artists and synthesized recordings of memories, thoughts and dreams of disabled, chronically ill and neurodivergent people. A performance from R&B artist J Fresh will follow. Free. 2-4pm.

Plus: Check out Tiny Room For Elephant's weekslong art and music festival at Cherry Street Pier.

