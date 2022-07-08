ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's national parks are a major boon to local economies

By Thomas Wheatley
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 3 days ago

Data: National Park Service ; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Hikers, paddlers and RV hook-up hunters who visited National Parks Service lands in Georgia last year spent more than $350 million in the surrounding communities.

  • That helped support more than 350,000 jobs and added hundreds of millions of dollars to local economies, the federal agency says.

Driving the news: The NPS recently released its annual report on the economic ripple effects that national parks, monuments, recreation areas and other lands it oversees.

Zoom in: The Chattahoochee National Recreation Area generated an economic output — which NPS describes as the total estimated value of the production of goods and services supported by visitors' spending — of $236 million, followed by Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park with $185 million.

Zoom out: Nationwide, nearly 300 million people spent more than $20 billion in the communities surrounding NPS areas in 2021.

  • No other NPS land could compete with North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway and Tennessee's Great Smokey Mountains, which drew visitors who spent a total of $2.6 billion in the surrounding communities.

Overall, Georgia's fishing, RVing and hiking enthusiasts helped add $10.8 billion to the state's GDP in 2020, the Outdoor Industry Association says, citing U.S. commerce department data .

What they’re saying: “Georgia’s natural wonders pull visitors beyond traditional gateway destinations” and particularly benefit rural areas, says Mark Jaronski, the Georgia Department of Economic Development deputy commissioner for tourism.

The ripple effects are indeed real.

Of note: The amount of money visitors spent in Georgia dipped during the first year of the pandemic, from $439 million to $358 million, but climbed the following year.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Atlanta

Breakdown of Georgia's state Supreme Court

Data: Bren­nan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Gorgeous Georgia waterfalls that are an easy drive from Atlanta

Water and shade beat the heat. Head to north Georgia (or Roswell) to check out some of Georgia's prettiest cascades within a two- to three-hour drive. Amicalola Falls: The 729-foot waterfall in Dawson County is the tallest in Georgia.The park offers trails for different skill levels. If you want a workout, hike to the top.Tallulah Gorge: A suspension bridge and overlook offer views of the two-mile, 1,000-foot deep gorge.You'll need a free permit — 100 are available every day — to access the gorge floor. Vickery Creek: This old spillway dam from the historic Roswell Mill is the grand...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta residential segregation declining, but still high

Residential segregation by race has eased across the 10-county metro Atlanta region, according to research conducted by Georgia State University. Driving the news: Atlanta and its surrounding counties have become increasingly desegregated over the last five decades, as the share of Black people living outside the city has increased, according to the report released earlier this year and conducted by GSU Professor David Sjoquist and senior research associate Lakshmi Pandey.In 1970, Black people lived predominantly in neighborhoods straddling I-20 in Atlanta. Over the next 20 years and through the 1990s, Black people began moving to southern Fulton, southeast DeKalb and...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through mid-August

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday renewed Georgia's gas tax suspension through August 13 to continue tamping down record-high gas prices. Driving the news: Kemp pushed for a law to suspend the gas tax in March and renewed it in May. But he has faced pressure to continue the relief even further from his November opponent Stacey Abrams. Why it matters: Georgia's average gas price hit an all time high last month, but has ticked slightly down since. Following the gas tax suspension, it has remained well below the national average. By the numbers: In May, the state went without nearly...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
Axios Atlanta

GBI investigates bombing of Georgia Guidestones

The GBI is searching for a suspect and Georgia is down one roadside oddity after someone bombed the Georgia Guidestones — sometimes known as "American Stonehenge" — early Wednesday morning.Why it matters: The Guidestones were built in Elberton in 1980, and have since become the subject of a range of conspiracy theories. Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor called the stones "Satanic evil" and pledged to issue an executive order to destroy them if elected. She praised the news of the blast on social media. What's happening: One of the structure's "wings" appeared destroyed by the blast and the capstone...
ELBERTON, GA
Axios Atlanta

Georgia rolls on to an electric vehicle future

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Electric vehicle ownership in Georgia keeps growing, as consumers' tastes change and a wave of new models hit the market. Roughly 30,000 electric vehicles are on the road in Georgia, according to state officials' 2021 estimate.Sales rose by 29% in 2021, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says.Yes, but: While the gains have been strong, statewide EV ownership still trails national rates.EVs made up 5.1% of U.S. vehicle registrations in December 2021, according to S&P Global Mobility.In April 2022, EVs made up roughly 3% of registrations in Georgia, the research firm says.Georgia has...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Where Georgia candidates stand on abortion

In the days following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion has been thrust to the center stage of Georgia politics.What's happening: Candidates on both ends of the spectrum are being pressed: Do anti-abortion candidates support any exceptions for abortion access? Do abortion-rights candidates support any government restriction on abortion access? The intrigue: "With the protections of Roe gone, the midterm elections in Georgia have become a referendum on reproductive freedom," said Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.), chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, in a news conference Monday. Axios Atlanta has compiled the top candidates' positions on the questions:SenateHerschel Walker (R):...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

A post-Roe Georgia starts to take shape

Georgians opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protested over the weekend as the state waited for its abortion law to take effect. What's happening: Friday afternoon, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr formally requested the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to rule on a lawsuit that stalled the state's so-called 2019 "heartbeat bill."That lawsuit, SisterSong v. Kemp, has been stuck pending the Supreme Court's decision. The bottom line: The opinion could come at any minute and would be posted here. On Friday, a court spokesperson told Axios Atlanta that they do not comment on...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks Service#National Park Service#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Rv#Nps
Axios Atlanta

Georgia's abortion law likely stalled through mid-July

A federal court of appeals judge has allotted three weeks for attorneys in a lawsuit challenging Georgia's anti-abortion law to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.Why it matters: This means Georgia's law is likely to remain stalled in court until at least mid-July. Details: In a Friday notice, the Court of Appeals directed attorneys to file supplemental briefs in order to "address the effect, if any" that the Supreme Court decision had on the appeal. Catch up quick: The lawsuit, Sistersong v. Kemp, was filed the month after Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's 2019 anti-abortion law. In July, federal Judge Steve C. Jones halted implementation of the law, citing the Roe v. Wade precedent. It's been caught up in the appeal process since. On Friday Attorney General Chris Carr filed notice with the court asking Georgia's law be upheld given the new Supreme Court decision. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that attorneys on either side will have three weeks to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia vying for $1 billion federal HQ

The federal government is launching an agency aimed at curing major diseases — and Georgia is vying to house its $1 billion headquarters.Why it matters: The Advanced Research Project Agency for Health, known as ARPA-H, will be the first to focus on breakthrough healthcare and technology innovations, meaning it will be looking for and funding ways to cure cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes and more.Driving the news: Georgia's entire delegation in Washington quickly got behind the pitch. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Rep. Buddy Carter (R) gathered signatures for a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services supporting the...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

The future of abortion in Georgia post-Roe v. Wade

A Georgia law banning abortions as early as six weeks — a time when many people might not know they're pregnant— is likely to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: Georgia is one of at least 13 states with laws that will restrict or ban abortions now that the landmark legal decision has been overturned, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez. SisterSong v. Kemp, a lawsuit challenging Georgia's law, has been on hold in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals pending SCOTUS' decision.Details: HB 481, the 2019 law, bans abortions once cardiac activity...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia reacts to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

The split on the issue of abortion within Georgia remains stark, as reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade trickles in. At the National Right to Life Conference, happening in Atlanta Friay, cheers broke out in the crowd as news broke, per the AJC's Maya Prabhu. Planned Parenthood Southeast wrote, "Our doors are open and we are still providing all other reproductive health care services at this time ... Let's be clear: We'll never stop fighting for reproductive rights – not now, not ever."Gov. Brian Kemp called the ruling "a historic victory for life" in a...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Axios Atlanta

Coal, methane power plants top Georgia's "dirtiest" list

The top 10 "dirtiest" power plants in Georgia release as many emissions as 7.7 million cars every year, according to a new report from Environment Georgia. Driving the news: Released Monday, the nonprofit's report ranks power plants that generate the most carbon emissions every year. Details: Plants Bowen near Cartersville, McDonough in Cobb County and Scherer in Macon — all Georgia Power plants — top the statewide list and also scored spots on the national ranking (No. 23, 34 and 36, respectively).The top 10 generate 57% of the state's electricity but are responsible for more than 90% of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Exclusive: Stacey Abrams wants to fund the police

Stacey Abrams says if elected governor of Georgia she will do something Republicans have insisted she won't: fund the police.Driving the news: As the second prong of a public safety and criminal justice reform platform first shared with Axios, Abrams is proposing to raise the base pay for Georgia state troopers, adult and juvenile correctional officers and community supervision officers to $50,000 per year. She also wants to create a grant program to help local departments raise pay and change the state’s law enforcement training standards and accountability controls.Why it matters: Taken together with her plan to institute gun control...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

What you need to know about Georgia's primary runoffs

In Tuesday night’s primary runoffs, the final outstanding candidates endorsed by former President Trump lost their bids to represent Georgia’s 6th and 10th Districts.Meanwhile, the candidates Stacey Abrams backed in three Democratic runoffs won their spots alongside her on the November ticket.Driving the news: Rich McCormick and Mike Collins, the non-Trump-backed victors, are both all-but-certain to take office in the two Republican-leaning districts.Why it matters: This means only two of Trump’s endorsed candidates won in contested Georgia Republican primaries this year: Herschel Walker and Burt Jones.The other side: Abrams, who made an uncommon decision to endorse in some Democratic primary...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Covid shots for tots start to arrive in Georgia

PSA, parents: Georgia pediatricians this week have started administering the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months. However, many health officials are telling parents to stay tuned as they prepare their doses. Why it matters: The coronavirus is one of the five leading causes of death in children in the U.S., according to CDC advisers.Catch up quick: Over the weekend, the CDC OK'd the use of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines for children at least six months old. Pfizer's three-dose series was authorized for kids up to age 4, while Moderna's two-dose regimen got approval for kids...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

This private island compound could be yours for $17.8 million

The most expensive property on the market in Georgia is a compound on its own private island in the coastal marsh. What's happening: Little Hawkins Island is for sale at a cool $17.8 million. It sits within the exclusive Hawkins Island development off of St. Simon's Island. The big picture: Randy Burgess, the property's listing agent and a partner with Burnett Partners, tells Axios there aren't any other private island compounds for sale in the region.Plus, you literally can't duplicate the property because of permitting restrictions on marsh hammocks."You can't just say, 'Well, there's five of these and if I don't buy that one, I'll buy another one.' There aren't any others like it," he said. Photo: Harlan HambrightDetails: It's a nearly four-acre gated compound within the gated Hawkins Island community, originally developed by the Sea Island Company. 11,000 square feet of residential space across four buildingsTwo guest cottagesA 2,000 square-foot clubhouse A hot tub, pool, and boat dock with deep water accessThe home's interior designer also did the Sea Island Cloister hotel.A 1,000-foot-long private bridge that's built to Department of Transportation standards, according to Burgess Photo: Harlan HambrightHere's the full listing.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Exclusive: Stacey Abrams' gun control plan

Stacey Abrams is rolling out her public safety and gun control plan ahead of the November election.What's happening: The Democratic gubernatorial nominee is proposing to reverse some of the gun rights expansions Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted, as well as to resurrect a bipartisan criminal justice reform task force, according to a plan first reviewed by Axios. Why it matters: Abrams makes the case that even as a Democratic governor with a Republican legislature in the Capitol, she could make progress on gun control and public safety.Abrams told Axios in an interview she'd be able to provide new cover to...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
85
Followers
173
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy