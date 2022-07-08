What to do in Detroit this weekend
We're just nine weekends away from Labor Day, which means it's time to start checking items off your summer bucket list.
- Here are some things to do in the city this weekend:
🌊 Get on the water: It's going to be a great weekend for walking the downtown riverfront.
- For something fun for a special occasion, Jet Ski rentals are $135 an hour per person.
🖼️ Contemporary art unveiling: A new edition of Public Matter featuring work from Jason Revok opens Saturday.
- The public exhibitions curated by Library Street Collective feature large-scale paintings by high profile names in contemporary art.
- The unveiling begins at 6pm at The Belt with a party followed by a performance by Curtis Roach at 9:30pm.
🪁 Belle Isle kite festival: The fourth annual Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle Sunday.
- Kites will fly at Cricket Field, near the James Scott Fountain, from 10am to 4pm.
- Organizers will have kites for you to fly, but encourage bringing your own.
