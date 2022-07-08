What to do in Detroit this weekend

We're just nine weekends away from Labor Day, which means it's time to start checking items off your summer bucket list.

Here are some things to do in the city this weekend:

🌊 Get on the water: It's going to be a great weekend for walking the downtown riverfront.

For something fun for a special occasion, Jet Ski rentals are $135 an hour per person.

🖼️ Contemporary art unveiling: A new edition of Public Matter featuring work from Jason Revok opens Saturday.

The public exhibitions curated by Library Street Collective feature large-scale paintings by high profile names in contemporary art.

The unveiling begins at 6pm at The Belt with a party followed by a performance by Curtis Roach at 9:30pm.

🪁 Belle Isle kite festival: The fourth annual Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle Sunday.