Detroit, MI

What to do in Detroit this weekend

By Samuel Robinson
 3 days ago

We're just nine weekends away from Labor Day, which means it's time to start checking items off your summer bucket list.

  • Here are some things to do in the city this weekend:

🌊 Get on the water: It's going to be a great weekend for walking the downtown riverfront.

  • For something fun for a special occasion, Jet Ski rentals are $135 an hour per person.

🖼️ Contemporary art unveiling: A new edition of Public Matter featuring work from Jason Revok opens Saturday.

  • The public exhibitions curated by Library Street Collective feature large-scale paintings by high profile names in contemporary art.
  • The unveiling begins at 6pm at The Belt with a party followed by a performance by Curtis Roach at 9:30pm.

🪁 Belle Isle kite festival: The fourth annual Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle Sunday.

  • Kites will fly at Cricket Field, near the James Scott Fountain, from 10am to 4pm.
  • Organizers will have kites for you to fly, but encourage bringing your own.

