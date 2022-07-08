Tampa police use controversial surveillance tactic

Tampa police are using a surveillance tactic that's been criticized as infringing on civil rights and even ruled unconstitutional in another state.

State of play: Creative Loafing's Justin Garcia reports that TPD has been using geofencing, which collects data from any electronic device in an area designated by police within a certain time range to investigate suspected crimes.

Why it matters: If your device goes near a geofence, you could find yourself the suspect of a crime — whether or not you committed one.

Defense lawyers and civil rights advocates have argued that geofencing violates privacy protections in the Fourth Amendment, which bars police searches of citizens without probable cause.

The big picture: Thousands of innocent people are suspected of crimes each year through police geofencing, per The Harvard Law Review .

In March, a federal judge in Virginia ruled the tactic unconstitutional when it was used during a bank robbery investigation in 2019.

Here in Florida, a Gainsville man was falsely suspected of burglary after he rode his bike near an area that was geofenced in 2020.

Zoom in: TPD has used the tactic several times this year, according to public records requests from Creative Loafing.

The department did not respond to Axios or Creative Loafing's requests for comment.

