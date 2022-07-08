ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa police use controversial surveillance tactic

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Tampa police are using a surveillance tactic that's been criticized as infringing on civil rights and even ruled unconstitutional in another state.

State of play: Creative Loafing's Justin Garcia reports that TPD has been using geofencing, which collects data from any electronic device in an area designated by police within a certain time range to investigate suspected crimes.

Why it matters: If your device goes near a geofence, you could find yourself the suspect of a crime — whether or not you committed one.

  • Defense lawyers and civil rights advocates have argued that geofencing violates privacy protections in the Fourth Amendment, which bars police searches of citizens without probable cause.

The big picture: Thousands of innocent people are suspected of crimes each year through police geofencing, per The Harvard Law Review .

Zoom in: TPD has used the tactic several times this year, according to public records requests from Creative Loafing.

  • The department did not respond to Axios or Creative Loafing's requests for comment.

Fred Gryca
2d ago

I guess ,their view is; whatever we can get away with. It may backfire on them if they get hit with a big lawsuit !

Bruno
1d ago

Defascist really is looking forward to be our very own Fidel and he is halfway there, unless we stop him.

Axios Tampa Bay

