ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Rossi faces more federal charges

By Peoria, IL, USA 102.7 Super Hits
1027superhits.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. – Pekin-based Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi is in more trouble with federal law. A federal grand jury Wednesday charged Rossi with six counts of Mail Fraud. That’s...

1027superhits.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Insider

Derek Chauvin said he 'wishes all the best' for George Floyd's children before being sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on Thursday. Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights. The Thursday sentence is in addition to the 22.5 years Chauvin received on state murder charges. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Thursday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide.Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving the rest for wide-ranging illegal activities, according to indictments handed up last week and unsealed Tuesday.That illegal activity included a "distribution network" for the painkiller oxycodone, according to prosecutors, who did not specify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Pekin, IL
Government
Bloomington, IL
Government
BET

Derek Chauvin Sentenced On Federal Charges Over George Floyd Murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights during a 2020 arrest, which are federal charges. According to NBC News, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin to 21 years in prison, with credit time served, making the sentence 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas man guilty of using stolen valor to defraud investors

A Tyler man pled guilty to federal charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday, June 23. Derek Robert Hamm, 38, pled guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleads guilty in wire fraud case, faces up to 14 years in prison

Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has pleaded guilty for her role in a fraudulent multi-state telemarketing scheme. On Monday, the reality star, 48, entered a guilty plea in Manhattan federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which she victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rossi
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison.Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.She pleaded guilty in June to to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state...
CHICAGO, IL
borderreport.com

Tipster cited drug gang tie in possible July 4 Virginia plot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Court documents say a tipster who warned police in Richmond, Virginia, about a potential mass shooting on July 4 told police the man who was planning the attack has connections to a drug gang that operates in Mexico and the U.S. A search warrant affidavit says the tipster identified the man as Rolman “Chapin” Balcarcel Ac. The tipster told police Balcarcel Ac has connections to the Los Zetas criminal syndicate. The affidavit was used to obtain a warrant to search a home in Richmond where Balcarcel Ac lived with a second man arrested in connection with the alleged plot. The only charge against the men is possession of a firearm by a non-U.S.-citizen, although Richmond police have said they could face additional charges.
RICHMOND, VA
Us Weekly

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Could Likely Be Sentenced to 135 Months in Prison: Legal Expert Weighs In on Her Guilty Plea, Other Charges and More

What’s next? After Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her highly publicized fraud case, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s future has changed drastically. “I think she’s probably going to get the low end of the [prison sentence] range. 135 months or a lesser sentence,” Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, exclusively told Us Weekly about Shah’s case on Tuesday, July 12. “These are very high guidelines. I wouldn’t be surprised if a judge deviated downwards.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY

DOJ names Oregon official to head sprawling, embattled federal prison system

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has tapped the longtime chief of the Oregon Department of Corrections to lead the sprawling federal prison system. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday described Colette Peters as “uniquely qualified" to manage the federal Bureau of Prisons after overseeing operations at the 14,700-inmate system in Oregon for the past decade.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy